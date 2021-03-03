Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Materials Science by Shanghai Jiao Tong University

4.7
stars
58 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Materials are the physical foundations for the development of science and technology. The human civilizations are historically designated by the evolution of materials, such as the Stone Age, the Bronze Age and the Iron Age. Nowadays, materials science and technology support most of the industrial sectors, including aerospace, telecommunications, transportation, architecture, infrastructure and so on. Fundamentals of Materials Science is a core module for undergraduates majored in materials science and engineering. This English course will be taught by Prof. Guo Qiang, Prof. Reddy and Prof. Liu Jing from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. An integrated approach of combining metallic, ceramic and polymeric materials will be adopted in this course, for the attendants to attain a deep understanding on the correlation of composition, microstructure, processing and properties in materials science. Let’s gather in this course and explore the wonderland of materials together....

Top reviews

AK

Jul 11, 2021

I am very grateful to learn by international great teachers, Everything goes smoothly . Great course with basic to advance and clear all doubt. Thanks

GS

May 10, 2022

Deep knowledge regarding topic and explanation with detailedd diagram

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Fundamentals of Materials Science

By Cor v H

Mar 3, 2021

No certificate

By Yuvaraj G

Apr 29, 2021

GOOD

By Prabhu S

Jun 8, 2021

Course content is very crisp and easy to understand.

By Akash K

Jul 12, 2021

I am very grateful to learn by international great teachers, Everything goes smoothly . Great course with basic to advance and clear all doubt. Thanks

By Md. A

Jul 17, 2021

very interesting ang learning.

By Tassilo S

Mar 7, 2022

S​uperb assembly of material!

By Narkhede N M

Mar 7, 2022

Nice Course

By Juan F H P

Aug 27, 2021

good course

By Fady Y F S

Nov 19, 2021

very good

By Hamd G

Nov 27, 2021

suprb

By Rolando G J

Oct 9, 2021

good

By Juan M S

Nov 28, 2021

The course covers some interesting aspects of Material Science, in particular what concerns steels and metal alloys. However in other important aspects of that Science, such as ceramics, composites, polymers, the coverage is sensibly lower, what in my view lowers also the general quality of the course, maybe opening up the possibility and opportunity of a second course dealing with those materials. I would also refer to some difficulties faced in the comprehension of the lessons given by the last professor (the person who has covered the final part of the course), may be due to the fact of not speaking English as a mother tongue level. In any case the course is interesting and I have gotten some new, fresh and valuable knowledge about engineering materials

By GOURAV S

May 11, 2022

Deep knowledge regarding topic and explanation with detailedd diagram

By Ramanathan S

May 17, 2022

It was really worth learning....

By DHANANJAYA S

May 7, 2022

GOOD EXPEREINCE

By Myles J

May 27, 2022

Overall a very insightful course, but it can be a little difficult to follow without notetaking, at which point the lessons are not 5-20 minutes but can take over 1 hour. Depending on your note taking ability of course!

By Rafael M

May 19, 2022

The course is great and covers the basics needed

If you could add some practical examples, I mean where the equations are used, it would improve the comprehension of the topic.

