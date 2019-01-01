Qiang Guo is a professor in the State Key Lab of Metal Matrix Composites, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). He received the B.Sc. degree in microelectronics from Peking University in 2005, and received the M.Eng. degree in materials science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in 2006. He obtained the PhD degree in advanced materials in 2010 from National University of Singapore, under the Singapore-MIT Alliance program. In 2010-2012, he was a postdoc in the Division of Engineering & Applied Sciences in California Institute of Technology. His current research focus is the fabrication and mechanical behavior of metal matrix composites.