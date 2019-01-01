Profile

Qiang Guo

    Bio

    Qiang Guo is a professor in the State Key Lab of Metal Matrix Composites, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). He received the B.Sc. degree in microelectronics from Peking University in 2005, and received the M.Eng. degree in materials science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in 2006. He obtained the PhD degree in advanced materials in 2010 from National University of Singapore, under the Singapore-MIT Alliance program. In 2010-2012, he was a postdoc in the Division of Engineering & Applied Sciences in California Institute of Technology. His current research focus is the fabrication and mechanical behavior of metal matrix composites.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Materials Science

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder