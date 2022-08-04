Periods of our civilization have names associated with materials – stone age, bronze age, iron age and the silicon age. Materials impact all aspects of your daily life and will continue to do so in the future. The more we understand materials, the more we imagine the future with fantastic devices and advancements enabled by materials. This initial specialization introduces a limited number of material science and engineering concepts. The topic presentations are at the concept level without being mired in heavy mathematics. Participation in each course is best done by initially having a firm sense of what MSE does and its impact on society. Topics in this specialization span from atom bonding and crystal structure to diffusion and phase diagrams. Some of the position titles that may benefit from this course include Materials Engineer, Chemical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Aerospace Engineer and Materials Quality Control. Others who want to explore the world of materials will find it helpful.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
The role of materials engineers in contemporary engineering practice.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course Introduction
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete
Module 1: Introduction to Specialization and Course
5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
7 hours to complete
Module 2: Atomic Structure and Interatomic Bonding I Property Relationships
7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
7 hours to complete
Module 3: Atomic Structure
7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
About the Materials Science for Technological Application Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.