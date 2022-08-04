Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Materials Science by Arizona State University
Periods of our civilization have names associated with materials – stone age, bronze age, iron age and the silicon age. Materials impact all aspects of your daily life and will continue to do so in the future. The more we understand materials, the more we imagine the future with fantastic devices and advancements enabled by materials. This initial specialization introduces a limited number of material science and engineering concepts. The topic presentations are at the concept level without being mired in heavy mathematics. Participation in each course is best done by initially having a firm sense of what MSE does and its impact on society. Topics in this specialization span from atom bonding and crystal structure to diffusion and phase diagrams. Some of the position titles that may benefit from this course include Materials Engineer, Chemical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Aerospace Engineer and Materials Quality Control. Others who want to explore the world of materials will find it helpful....