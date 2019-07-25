FA
Aug 28, 2020
Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.
DU
Oct 29, 2016
By danish h•
Jul 25, 2019
this course has made be able to look into phase diagram from different prespectives and make me understand the origin and modification in phase diagram CCT and IT diagrams. This course could have been made more helpful by adding an example of any grade of steel and performing the calculations and experiment on that specific grade.
By Thorsten S•
Sep 23, 2016
Very good course, nice pace, very good graphics. Concise. I would have expected more information on metal processing than on metal properties. If you have a good recommendation on a course about metal forming, I would appreciate that. But still a very good course. Thank you very much!
By Siddhalingeshwar I G•
Apr 16, 2020
Very much satisfied with the course contents and also the course delivery. A truly exciting experience. I would love to register for more courses. My sincere gratitude to Prof. Thomas Sanders, a great personality in our Materials science community.
By Rizwan A•
Mar 30, 2020
He is the best instructor that gives me more insight and useful strategies than the average teacher. Video lessons are very short and often average 10 minutes in length, which makes it easy to absorb lessons. However Its a good Experience
By Praveen S•
Apr 18, 2020
The course deals with the detailed study of the material processing. I found the course suitable for materials engineer either working in research and development field or to increase the knowledge in the area of materials processing. The lecture delivery and content is also very good.
By Dhawal U•
Oct 30, 2016
By nithin c•
Apr 14, 2020
However the course is good to understand the processes of the concepts of materials and the importance gathering the equations and other suggestions are good.
Thanks&Regards
By Siva R•
Apr 12, 2020
I Great thank to Professor Thomas H. Sanders, Jr. for providing valuable information . I joyed a lot on Material Processing course and i learnt new information.
By Akash B•
Apr 25, 2018
I enjoyed this courese. It is going to be very usefull for me to carryon my research work. Thanku Coursera and JTU
By shailesh k s•
Apr 18, 2017
Coursera is a very good platform it provides a platform to learn material processing with better course content .
By ENGINEER M M K•
May 4, 2020
This is a very informative and academic course for indepth knowledge about various material processing techniques
By K. R K•
Apr 16, 2020
Gained knowledge in material science & the deliver of the lecture in depth which helps us to learn more and more.
By Sebastian E C A•
Sep 3, 2019
It was more the continuation of the course "Material Behaviour". As such, it as good as that one
By Akshat G•
Mar 30, 2019
Very Easy and great, quizzes were so easy. It hardly took me anytime to complete this course.
By Rayappa S M•
Apr 9, 2020
Great learning with Prof. Thomas Sanders
By Aditya U•
Aug 2, 2017
Concise and thorough! Loved it!
By R.Murugesan•
Apr 7, 2020
The content was very helpful
By Harsh S•
Oct 8, 2016
it was a great course.
By DERANGULA K 1•
Feb 2, 2019
EXCELLENT TEACHING
By Munawar J•
May 11, 2020
I wonder I'll ever find a course as organised and resourceful as this one. One of the best courses on the web by one of the best universities in the globe. Thank you G.Tech.
By Rishabh•
Oct 13, 2019
Really well organised course which gave the learners a lot of information.
By PUTTI V S T•
Apr 13, 2020
The Course was very useful which helped to my research.
Thank you
By KAWSER H•
Feb 8, 2019
I liked the courses. It helped me to develop my concepts.
By Leonardo N V d V•
May 2, 2019
Muito Gratificante, obrigado pela oportunidade!
By Alok K P•
Mar 23, 2019
Wonderful ! I absolutely loved this course