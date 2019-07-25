Chevron Left
About the Course

Have you ever wondered why ceramics are hard and brittle while metals tend to be ductile? Why some materials conduct heat or electricity while others are insulators? Why adding just a small amount of carbon to iron results in an alloy that is so much stronger than the base metal? In this course, you will learn how a material’s properties are determined by the microstructure of the material, which is in turn determined by composition and the processing that the material has undergone. This is the second of three Coursera courses that mirror the Introduction to Materials Science class that is taken by most engineering undergrads at Georgia Tech. The aim of the course is to help students better understand the engineering materials that are used in the world around them. This first section covers the fundamentals of materials science including atomic structure and bonding, crystal structure, atomic and microscopic defects, and noncrystalline materials such as glasses, rubbers, and polymers....

FA

Aug 28, 2020

FA

Aug 28, 2020

Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.

DU

Oct 29, 2016

Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.

By danish h

Jul 25, 2019

this course has made be able to look into phase diagram from different prespectives and make me understand the origin and modification in phase diagram CCT and IT diagrams. This course could have been made more helpful by adding an example of any grade of steel and performing the calculations and experiment on that specific grade.

By Thorsten S

Sep 23, 2016

Very good course, nice pace, very good graphics. Concise. I would have expected more information on metal processing than on metal properties. If you have a good recommendation on a course about metal forming, I would appreciate that. But still a very good course. Thank you very much!

By Siddhalingeshwar I G

Apr 16, 2020

Very much satisfied with the course contents and also the course delivery. A truly exciting experience. I would love to register for more courses. My sincere gratitude to Prof. Thomas Sanders, a great personality in our Materials science community.

By Rizwan A

Mar 30, 2020

He is the best instructor that gives me more insight and useful strategies than the average teacher. Video lessons are very short and often average 10 minutes in length, which makes it easy to absorb lessons. However Its a good Experience

By Praveen S

Apr 18, 2020

The course deals with the detailed study of the material processing. I found the course suitable for materials engineer either working in research and development field or to increase the knowledge in the area of materials processing. The lecture delivery and content is also very good.

By Dhawal U

Oct 30, 2016

Very informative and descriptive course. It encourages a person to do self calculations. Lecture and the material available are all very well explained. Would love to take similar courses.

By nithin c

Apr 14, 2020

However the course is good to understand the processes of the concepts of materials and the importance gathering the equations and other suggestions are good.

Thanks&Regards

By Siva R

Apr 12, 2020

I Great thank to Professor Thomas H. Sanders, Jr. for providing valuable information . I joyed a lot on Material Processing course and i learnt new information.

By Akash B

Apr 25, 2018

I enjoyed this courese. It is going to be very usefull for me to carryon my research work. Thanku Coursera and JTU

By shailesh k s

Apr 18, 2017

Coursera is a very good platform it provides a platform to learn material processing with better course content .

By ENGINEER M M K

May 4, 2020

This is a very informative and academic course for indepth knowledge about various material processing techniques

By K. R K

Apr 16, 2020

Gained knowledge in material science & the deliver of the lecture in depth which helps us to learn more and more.

By Sebastian E C A

Sep 3, 2019

It was more the continuation of the course "Material Behaviour". As such, it as good as that one

By Akshat G

Mar 30, 2019

Very Easy and great, quizzes were so easy. It hardly took me anytime to complete this course.

By Rayappa S M

Apr 9, 2020

Great learning with Prof. Thomas Sanders

By Aditya U

Aug 2, 2017

Concise and thorough! Loved it!

By R.Murugesan

Apr 7, 2020

The content was very helpful

By Harsh S

Oct 8, 2016

it was a great course.

By DERANGULA K 1

Feb 2, 2019

EXCELLENT TEACHING

By Munawar J

May 11, 2020

I wonder I'll ever find a course as organised and resourceful as this one. One of the best courses on the web by one of the best universities in the globe. Thank you G.Tech.

By Rishabh

Oct 13, 2019

Really well organised course which gave the learners a lot of information.

By PUTTI V S T

Apr 13, 2020

The Course was very useful which helped to my research.

Thank you

By KAWSER H

Feb 8, 2019

I liked the courses. It helped me to develop my concepts.

By Leonardo N V d V

May 2, 2019

Muito Gratificante, obrigado pela oportunidade!

By Alok K P

Mar 23, 2019

Wonderful ! I absolutely loved this course

