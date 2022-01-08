A chemistry course to cover selected topics covered in advanced high school chemistry courses, correlating to the standard topics as established by the American Chemical Society.
Kinetics
The study of chemical kinetics is the study of change over time. It answers questions like:
Chemical Equilibrium
This unit introduces the concept of chemical equilibrium and how it applies to many chemical reactions. The quantitative aspects of equilibrium are explored thoroughly through discussions of the law of mass action as well as the relationship between equilibrium constants with respect to concentrations and pressures of substances. Much of the discussion explores how to solve problems to find either the value of the equilibrium constant or the concentrations of substances at equilibrium. ICE (initial-change-equilibrium) tables are introduced as a problem-solving tool and multiple examples of their use are included.
Acid-Base Equilibria
Aqueous Equilibria
This unit continues and expands on the theme of equlibria. You will examine buffers, acid/base titrations and the equilibria of insoluble salts.
Reviews
I cant show enough graatitude to this course to help refresh my knowledge in chemistry beside its help me to add more to what I know\n\nI'm really thankful to this efforts
This course is really amazing. We get a clear picture about the kinetics. The teachers explained even minute details of each portion very well. Thank you
challenging. well organized complex information. i learned the subject matter by working through the problem sets. my thanks goes out to the professors! this is a difficult subject to teach.
Awesome course that explains the concepts clearly! Appreciate the team behind this course and looking forward to more courses by the University of Kentucky!
