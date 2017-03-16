About this Course

39,328 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Kentucky

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(8,444 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 212 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 118 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 147 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 103 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHEMISTRY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder