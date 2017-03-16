This course is designed to cover subjects in advanced high school chemistry courses, correlating to the standard topics as established by the American Chemical Society. This course is a precursor to the Advanced Chemistry Coursera course. Areas that are covered include atomic structure, periodic trends, compounds, reactions and stoichiometry, bonding, and thermochemistry.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
We will learn about the components inside the atom and look especially at the electrons. The electron structure determines the properties of the elements. So, by the end of this series of lessons, you will know for each elements where the electrons are located in the atom.
Week 2
Once we understand the electronic structure, we will be able determine how the periodic table can be used to compare the elements according to atomic size and various energies. We will conclude by seeing how these trends can be used to predict chemical properties of the elements.
Week 3
Now that we know the structure of an atom, we can explore how atoms combine to form either molecular or ionic compounds. Then we will learn the rules of nomenclature that ensure that a compound is named according to IUPAC rules. We will end this unit by looking at quantitative relationships for compounds including the molar mass of and mass percent of an element in a compound.
Week 4
We will explore how compounds react with one another to form new substances and then write balanced chemical equations to represent what is happening in a reaction. We will explore several different types of reactions including precipitation, acid-base, oxidation-reduction, and combustion reaction.
This course was intriguing and eye opening for me. It was relevant and broadly useful. I hope I took the advantage of it and that it will help me in my future learnings of chemistry
Thank you very much for the great opportunity that you gave me to join you in this wonderful program i learnt a lot from this course which will help me a great\n\nThank you very much
Lessons were explained in detail and we get to to further answer queries with the help of the Coursera Community Members! Helped a lot and made learning Chemistry easier.
This course was a nice introduction to chemistry. I especially liked the thermochem. part of the course. Thank you! (I will definitely take Advanced Chemistry very soon.)
