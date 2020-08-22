This is an introductory course for students with limited background in chemistry; basic concepts such as atomic and molecular structure, solutions, phases of matter, and quantitative problem solving will be emphasized with the goal of preparing students for further study in chemistry.
Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and SolutionsDuke University
About this Course
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Review Videos (I)
<p>Welcome! Over the eight weeks of the Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions course, we will begin discussions about the electronic structure of the atom, structures of molecules, phases of matter, and solutions. This week, we included some basic concept videos in Chemistry. These come from the partner course called Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios. You can technically start with either course, but when these courses were originally designed, the Reactions and Ratios content came first, and you might find it helpful to complete that course before this course. If you are not familiar with the concepts of physical change v.s. chemical change, or significant figure and scientific notations, then please begin by reviewing video “Introduction”. I hope you enjoy this week's materials!</p>
light
We will cover introduction to light, Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, atomic orbitals, electron configurations, valence versus core electrons. Don’t forget to use this week’s discussion forum for any questions and discussions.
Quantum Number, Lewis Dot Structure
<p>Welcome to week 2! This week we will introduce quantum numbers, more information about periodicity, chemical bonding concepts including Lewis dot structures, resonance, bond order. Continue using the discussion forum for any questions, concerns, discussions, and suggestions. We value your feedback very much!</p>
Formal Charge, VSEPR Theory, Hybridization
<p>Welcome to week 3! This week includes introduction to the octet rule and expanded octets, formal chargevalence shell electron pair repulsion (VSEPR) theory, sigma and pi bonds, hybridization of the main group elements, and introduction to molecular shapes.</p>
Phases of Matter, Gas Laws
<p>Welcome to week 4! This week we will discuss phases of matter, the importance of thermal energy, ideal gas law calculations, kinetic molecular theory of gases. Hope you will enjoy!</p>
Reviews
- 5 stars79.72%
- 4 stars13.36%
- 3 stars2.99%
- 2 stars1.15%
- 1 star2.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CHEMISTRY: STRUCTURES AND SOLUTIONS
I could learned to solve difficult problem and it just gave me some idea about inorganic chemistry.
All the topics were explained very clearly, the weekend quizzes were very challenging yet useful.Thank you
The method of doctor Dorian Canels is osm Thank you, Coursera\n\nI have learned a lot then I expected from it.
Very nice and excellent course !!! the teachers are highly qualified and known to there subject . I Satvik Suvir sharma recommend this course .
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.