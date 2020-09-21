S
Jun 29, 2020
Very nice to explain all the things and enjoying to learn with this pnline course.its my first time at online base so very happy to complete it and also get the certificate so so so happy
KV
Jul 20, 2020
the course is very interesting and enjoyable I am thankful to the university for offering such a wonderful course thank you for dorian canelas for explaining in a wonderful way
By Colin•
Sep 21, 2020
Having no chemistry knowledge at all, i found this course very interesting but also very challenging. Such a sense of achievement now that's its done, and relief!
By Arjun K•
Jun 7, 2020
It is excellent course. Mentor in this course are very helpful. Teacher is also very good with her knowledge and there is no doubt about way of teaching.
By Yalda A•
Jan 17, 2021
This course was amazing.
It was my first online course and i am so happy to meet Professor Canelas and use her training.
Thanks for this amazing course.
By Shari H•
Jan 29, 2020
Really great course! I have learned so much over the past few weeks. I would recommend to anyone that needs to freshen up their chemistry skills.
By Tun L A•
Sep 17, 2017
Skillful Quiz, the best understanding of chemistry. Although a little difficult to pass, U will be proficient in Introductory Chemistry.
By David V•
Dec 2, 2020
this does not seem like an introduction
By Harald S•
Jun 25, 2018
What can I say ..?! Things I learned or at least tried to understand but mostly failed 60 years ago ..by now explained..and..and understandable thus massive Wow..w´s at large..Thus only explanation must be the design of course and and just an dedicated excellentmaster of teaching....a thousand an one thanks
By IPAYE M G•
Sep 8, 2019
Fantastic and challenging. But to God be the glory. And its a course a scientist should take on. Love it.
By Luis B•
Sep 16, 2017
Excellent presentation of the topics, easy to understand the instructor.
By Paulus C•
Mar 14, 2018
Clear and well organiz
By Michael H•
Nov 3, 2021
This course is a cruel bait and switch. It's actually part two of a two-part course, but nowhere does it mention that. To begin, you need Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios, by the same instructor. Otherwise you'll be left in the dust with tons of stuff from the first half you're required to know in this second-half course.
Three weeks of work wasted.
By Nick V•
Aug 9, 2019
Amazing teacher with great practical examples of the abstract concepts covered, and an overall fun and interactive way of teaching. The exercises highlight the course material and rely strictly on it, with some additional but minor personal research.
Upon solving the exercises, they seem to additional reasoning and problem solving abilities.
The course is structured in a coherent and clear manner, each subject logically following from the other , and the ratio of learning content (videos & reading) to exercise content (exercises) is in harmony, and is a good ratio for an actual understanding of the topics covered.
By Santhiran A•
Jun 6, 2020
Explanations were easier to understand and it was clearly understood
By A R•
May 8, 2020
it was a good interesting course the instructor taught very good
By nursul1@rambler.ru•
Jul 27, 2020
Очень доступно и интересно. Преподаватель позитивный.СПАСИБО
By Yesu M•
Oct 1, 2020
after submitting quiz please give answers with explaination
By Ramon L D R•
Aug 6, 2020
Great introductory course for refreshing chemistry concepts
By JEMINA.I•
May 22, 2020
This course has helped to understand the basics concepts .
By KHALED A E M M E•
Jul 26, 2020
Thank you very much, I have learned a lot of knowledge
By Nayeli d R•
Jun 19, 2020
Buena maestra se ve que es exigente pero es divertida
By Zeyad M S A•
Nov 19, 2019
Perfect course and wonderful content and instructor.
By Rajvir K•
Jun 24, 2020
Excellent course. Thanks Prof. Dorian A. Canelas.
By Cordelia S•
Apr 1, 2017
Excellent course! I enjoyed the videos very much.
By Muhammed V•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent presentation . I enhanced my knowledge
By SNEHA E•
Jul 1, 2020
Very nice and wonderful learning courses