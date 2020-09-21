Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions by Duke University

4.7
stars
429 ratings
114 reviews

About the Course

This is an introductory course for students with limited background in chemistry; basic concepts such as atomic and molecular structure, solutions, phases of matter, and quantitative problem solving will be emphasized with the goal of preparing students for further study in chemistry....

Top reviews

S

Jun 29, 2020

Very nice to explain all the things and enjoying to learn with this pnline course.its my first time at online base so very happy to complete it and also get the certificate so so so happy

KV

Jul 20, 2020

the course is very interesting and enjoyable I am thankful to the university for offering such a wonderful course thank you for dorian canelas for explaining in a wonderful way

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 113 Reviews for Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions

By Colin

Sep 21, 2020

Having no chemistry knowledge at all, i found this course very interesting but also very challenging. Such a sense of achievement now that's its done, and relief!

By Arjun K

Jun 7, 2020

It is excellent course. Mentor in this course are very helpful. Teacher is also very good with her knowledge and there is no doubt about way of teaching.

By Yalda A

Jan 17, 2021

This course was amazing.

It was my first online course and i am so happy to meet Professor Canelas and use her training.

Thanks for this amazing course.

By Shari H

Jan 29, 2020

Really great course! I have learned so much over the past few weeks. I would recommend to anyone that needs to freshen up their chemistry skills.

By Tun L A

Sep 17, 2017

Skillful Quiz, the best understanding of chemistry. Although a little difficult to pass, U will be proficient in Introductory Chemistry.

By David V

Dec 2, 2020

this does not seem like an introduction

By Harald S

Jun 25, 2018

What can I say ..?! Things I learned or at least tried to understand but mostly failed 60 years ago ..by now explained..and..and understandable thus massive Wow..w´s at large..Thus only explanation must be the design of course and and just an dedicated excellentmaster of teaching....a thousand an one thanks

By IPAYE M G

Sep 8, 2019

Fantastic and challenging. But to God be the glory. And its a course a scientist should take on. Love it.

By Luis B

Sep 16, 2017

Excellent presentation of the topics, easy to understand the instructor.

By Paulus C

Mar 14, 2018

Clear and well organiz

By Michael H

Nov 3, 2021

This course is a cruel bait and switch. It's actually part two of a two-part course, but nowhere does it mention that. To begin, you need Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios, by the same instructor. Otherwise you'll be left in the dust with tons of stuff from the first half you're required to know in this second-half course.

Three weeks of work wasted.

By Nick V

Aug 9, 2019

Amazing teacher with great practical examples of the abstract concepts covered, and an overall fun and interactive way of teaching. The exercises highlight the course material and rely strictly on it, with some additional but minor personal research.

Upon solving the exercises, they seem to additional reasoning and problem solving abilities.

The course is structured in a coherent and clear manner, each subject logically following from the other , and the ratio of learning content (videos & reading) to exercise content (exercises) is in harmony, and is a good ratio for an actual understanding of the topics covered.

By Santhiran A

Jun 6, 2020

Explanations were easier to understand and it was clearly understood

By A R

May 8, 2020

it was a good interesting course the instructor taught very good

By nursul1@rambler.ru

Jul 27, 2020

Очень доступно и интересно. Преподаватель позитивный.СПАСИБО

By Yesu M

Oct 1, 2020

after submitting quiz please give answers with explaination

By Ramon L D R

Aug 6, 2020

Great introductory course for refreshing chemistry concepts

By JEMINA.I

May 22, 2020

This course has helped to understand the basics concepts .

By KHALED A E M M E

Jul 26, 2020

Thank you very much, I have learned a lot of knowledge

By Nayeli d R

Jun 19, 2020

Buena maestra se ve que es exigente pero es divertida

By Zeyad M S A

Nov 19, 2019

Perfect course and wonderful content and instructor.

By Rajvir K

Jun 24, 2020

Excellent course. Thanks Prof. Dorian A. Canelas.

By Cordelia S

Apr 1, 2017

Excellent course! I enjoyed the videos very much.

By Muhammed V

Apr 22, 2020

Excellent presentation . I enhanced my knowledge

By SNEHA E

Jul 1, 2020

Very nice and wonderful learning courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder