Chemical reactions underpin the production of pretty much everything in our modern world. But, what is the driving force behind reactions? Why do some reactions occur over geological time scales whilst others are so fast that we need femtosecond-pulsed lasers to study them? Ultimately, what is going on at the atomic level? Discover the answers to such fundamental questions and more on this course in introductory physical chemistry.
Introduction to Physical ChemistryUniversity of Manchester
About this Course
Offered by
University of Manchester
Tracing its roots back to 1824, the University of Manchester is home to almost 40,000 students. The University has three Nobel laureates among its current staff – more than any other British university - and a total of 25 Nobel laureates have come from our past and present students and staff. We have three main goals: to undertake world-class research; to deliver an outstanding learning and student experience; and to be socially responsible.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Thermodynamics I
This module explores thermodynamic definitions, the zeroth law of thermodynamics and temperature, the first law of thermodynamics and enthalpy, reversible expansion, and heat capacity.
Thermodynamics II
This module explores the second law of thermodynamics and entropy, the second law of thermodynamics and spontaneity, the second law of thermodynamics and equilibrium, the third law of thermodynamics and absolute entropy, and Hess' Law.
Virtual Lab 1: Thermodynamics
This lab allows you to further explore thermodynamics.
Chemical Kinetics I
This module explores the rate of reaction, stoichiometry and order, zero order reactions, first order reactions, second order reactions, determination of reaction order, and effect of temperature on reaction rate.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.93%
- 4 stars15.23%
- 3 stars4.60%
- 2 stars0.79%
- 1 star1.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY
Excelente Curso, proporciona conocimiento en varios temas y profundiza mucho para mejorar el entendimiento de los mismos.
Very informative and initiated my understanding about physical chemistry. Many thanks!!
The course is very useful and easy to understand for non-chemistry major student. Thank you
Great course! Helped me a lot and provided a different view on some fundamental chemical branches. It is great because it's summarized and not too complicated.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.