Profile

Patrick J O'Malley, D.Sc

Reader

    Bio

    Patrick O’Malley is a Reader in Physical Chemistry in the School of Chemistry at The University of Manchester. He was born in Mayo, Ireland and received his B.Sc., Higher Diploma in Education and Ph.D degrees from University College Galway. He also received a D.Sc degree from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology in 2002. He has held research posts at Michigan State University and Brookhaven National Laboratory, Long Island, New York. Patrick has taught physical chemistry at undergraduate level for over twenty years and has published a large number of articles on pedagogical innovations. He is a keen proponent of technology enhanced teaching methods and is the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences academic lead for eLearning. He received a University of Manchester Teaching Excellence award in 2010.

    Patrick’s research interests are in biophysical chemistry, especially the electron transfer reactions involved in Photosynthesis. He is an international leader in this area and has published over 100 research papers and presented at numerous international conferences. He combines analyses using computational chemistry and high resolution magnetic resonance spectroscopies to probe the underlying rules of electron transfer. He is currently involved in projects aimed at understanding the mechanism of water oxidation in Photosystem II of higher plants with a view to designing an artificial solar catalyst that mimics the natural system.

    Courses

    Introduction to Molecular Spectroscopy

    Introduction to Physical Chemistry

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder