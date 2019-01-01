Profile

Jonathan Agger, MRSC

Lecturer and Deputy Director of Outreach

    Jonathan Agger holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from The University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) and has lectured chemistry at all levels from foundation through to postgraduate at three Russell group universities. He currently lectures at The University of Manchester where he provides all chemistry tuition to the foundation year and both introductory and advanced courses in physical chemistry. His research interests focused on nano-porous materials, for which he held an EPSRC advanced Research Fellowship, but he presently concentrates on teaching and design of teaching.

    Dr Agger is a Member of the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Deputy Director of Outreach for Chemistry. He frequently performs explosive chemistry demonstration lectures entitled “The University of Manchester Flash Bang Show”, both at the university and on the road, to schools and colleges around the North of England, and has even been filmed by the BBC for a pilot science show for children. He has received commendations for both his teaching and for his development of e-learning material.

    Introduction to Physical Chemistry

