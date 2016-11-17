DS
Jun 5, 2020
Thank you so much for giving and including this syllabus which is is very helpfull for my accademic.The lectures given was so clear, and understandabe and also the virtual labs were very fine.
QY
Sep 22, 2016
I like this course very much as it talks clearly about the basic concept in this course.\n\n(Prerequisite: I have learned this course before, I just try to review all the info in this class.)
By ledinhlam•
Nov 17, 2016
The information in this course is very useful. Help me to understand one of the part of physical chemistry. And the lectures are very clearly So thank Professors for the course!!
By Pham T H•
May 12, 2020
It's really helpful to me. Great thanks to our Professors and coursea. It help me to understand much more about physical chemistry so that I can use it in my field. Great!
By Jeremy G•
Mar 2, 2020
The lecturer's accent was nice, and the concepts he covered in the lectures were well explained, but the first quiz required a great deal of chemistry knowledge that was not covered in the videos. I did not expect an "Introduction" class to require prerequisites. I'll try this course again after taking an actual introduction course.
By MANIKANT•
Mar 3, 2019
This was an unbelievabable lecture.i have learn first time the schrodinger wave equation.fantastic lecture i have ever seen.many many thanks to my dear prof.
By David•
Mar 5, 2016
This course is really, well, introductory. While the material presented is interesting, the lectures can be quite dull at times - especially later on in the course when substantial time is spent plugging numbers into the same expressions 3 or 4 times. Beginners will probably be better off reading a wikipedia article or any general chemistry textbook. For the others, setting the playback speed to 1.50 improves the quality of the course a lot.
By Deleted A•
Nov 30, 2015
I find that this course is very well organized, clear and useful for those who are interested in Physical Chemistry. The theoretical concepts are explained step by step, through mathematical equations and practical exercises. I have particularly appreciated the virtual labs and the computer simulations, because I found them very challenging and helpful to understand the application of concepts.
Since the topics (Thermodinamics, Chemical Kinetics, and Quantum Chemistry) are fundamentals to really understand Chemistry, I strongly recommend this course.
Raffaele Pescitelli
By Mason W•
Apr 13, 2020
A really interesting and well thought-out course that fed my curiosity for undergraduate level chemistry after finishing my A-Levels.
By Ghammad F•
Mar 26, 2020
The course is really well constructed, very well explained and useful for having strong solid bases in physical chemistry !
By Andres M M•
Dec 4, 2019
The lectures on thermodynamics and kinetics are great, tests and labs about these sections are challenging and for this reason the progress in the course is fluid until the quantum chemistry section is reached. The lectures on Quantum Chemistry are boring and interest is easily lost when entering this section. The topics on quantum chemistry are not too hard to learn but it is tedious to do the activities due to the lousy approach and the extent of the sections.
By Diana C•
Mar 21, 2021
I have a marketing background and took this course to learn something new that would help my career. I think this is best fit for those already with some type of background in chemistry and psysics. Luckily, I was studying chemistry on the side but just basic things. It took me a lot of time to complete the tests, even 10 hrs for one but I'm sure those who are used to these notions will have no problem. Wonderful professors and I really enjoyed the labs.
By Baclao J M M•
Dec 22, 2020
The Assessments were a lot challenging and the feedbacks to practice quizzes are very helpful to truly understand the derivations of the answers. The Lectures were superb and most especially the Virtual Labs are an excellent aid to fully grasp the knowledge and techniques in practical context. Great Job! I really did enjoyed it though it was very challenging. Kudos to the instructors and the team for this course! More power to all of you!
By Stephen M•
Jun 17, 2020
Terrible format. Really bad teachers. They do nothing to help you gain intuition or show real world examples. It is like a math class. Deriving equations on slides does NOT teach. The quizzes only show you how to do a problem if you get it correct. I needed to see how to do the ones I got wrong. DO NOT TAKE THIS CLASS. It is a wast of time
By Johan E G P•
Aug 27, 2020
I does not have any answers explanation or quizzes feedback, language accent is worst. instructors dont solve doubts in the forums and it does not have any reference to consult
By Sarfuddin A T•
Sep 11, 2020
It was almost an extensive course on physical chemistry with a brief introduction to quantum chemistry. Starting with Thermodynamics giving clear conceptions of Enthalpy and Gibbs free energy ad entropy and relevant applications in chemistry makes course useful to an science and engineering graduate. The course contents along with practice quizes makes the course self sufficient for the learners. A little more could have been added to the quantum chemistry part.
By Antonio J M R•
Apr 10, 2016
This is a really suitable course for Physical Chemistry lovers and students, whichs introduces you into the world of Quantums, Thermodinamics and Kinetics, with wonderful videos plentiful of explanations, and really good programation, that encourages students. Congratulations to all the organazing lecturers!!
By Varun B•
Jun 19, 2017
This course was well thought of, organised according to level of difficulty and came with cogent examples for each concept explained. However, the quality of sound in the latter videos sometimes hindered thorough comprehension which can be taken care of. Overall, one of the best courses I have done.
By Andrew K•
Apr 27, 2020
The content is quality and explained well. The assessment quizzes are instructive for applying concepts to problems. The quizzes were quite easy which is helpful for understanding the basic concepts. More difficult problems would be welcome.
By Mariana L R•
Dec 28, 2020
I learned so much from this course. I think the professors have an excellent ability to explain in simple terms very difficult concepts. It is also great to be able to brag about your knowledge in Quantum Chemistry ;)
By Daliya K S•
Jun 6, 2020
Thank you so much for giving and including this syllabus which is is very helpfull for my accademic.The lectures given was so clear, and understandabe and also the virtual labs were very fine.
By qiaomu Y•
Sep 23, 2016
I like this course very much as it talks clearly about the basic concept in this course.
(Prerequisite: I have learned this course before, I just try to review all the info in this class.)
By egeres•
Jul 25, 2016
Excelente curso que enseña las bases de la química desde un punto de vista físico, lo recomiendo fervientemente.
By Mohamed M S•
Dec 14, 2016
I find this course very informative and helped me develop my chemical background.
By Ben A M•
Jul 24, 2019
The lectures are impossible to follow as it is just a list of equations poorly explained, while the assessments are incredibly more complicated than what is explained.
By Kautuk R•
May 11, 2020
Very poorly designed course with little to no details. Kept me thinking about what happens after this.
By Jonathan G•
Feb 24, 2018
interesting but also boring as hell. Had no idea there was math involved!