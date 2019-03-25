DC
Aug 6, 2015
Excellent lecture videos with practice problems that are very helpful in recalling the chemical concepts. Really wish this course could offer at least an SOA so learners can be more motivated.
MR
Jun 15, 2016
Excellent course. If you are struggling with high school chem, or need a good foundation for college chem - this course moves you through the concepts and gives you lots of practice problems.
By KELSON B G•
Mar 25, 2019
I have just finished the course and would like to get the certicate. Can you please help me?
By sirine b•
Apr 26, 2020
I was so disappointed to know that there's no certificate, I knew this after working so hard and finishing the course
By Maya R•
Jun 16, 2016
By David K C•
Aug 7, 2015
By Kolade A O•
Jul 16, 2017
Excellent content and delivery!
This course has many well-explained examples and practice questions to reinforce the understanding of the taught concepts. Thank you!
By Gregory S•
Mar 18, 2017
Week 4 was significantly more time-consuming than the others, but it is still an excellent course overall. Recommended!
By Novikova D•
Jul 22, 2021
I am currently an A-level student (A2) and I found the course extremely useful when preparing for my Chemistry exam. Fortunately, the topics covered in this course fit my syllabus perfectly. I had a chance to look at many fundamental concepts from a different perspective and to gain a deeper understanding of the subject. Some of the problems that I used to find confusing and difficult are now completely clear and straight forward for me. Resources provided including tests and numerous worked examples made my work throughout the course very productive and enabled me to practice my skills. Thank you so much for such a wonderful course!
By Zahra M•
Mar 2, 2016
Although I had taken this course and higher levels in the past, there are still many subjects that I do not feel I have mastered them. This course helps me to achieve that goal. Also, it does not mean that this is not a flawless program, but by far is much much much better than the program I had attended in the past.
I like to appreciate both instructors for their time and the effort they have put into making these wonderful videos for many students around the world!
By Stephanie H•
Mar 6, 2016
I am new to teaching AP Chem and this class was a great refresher for me....I suggested that my students enroll.
By lilywu•
May 1, 2020
The professor demonstrates vividly, and the tests listed are very helpful. There are some promotions. Firstly, the questions I get wrong are no correct reviews, so I have to find the right way by myself. Secondly, the courses are not very integrated, because there is no chapter about elements or some inorganic chemistry.
By Karthikeyan. M•
Apr 30, 2020
Dear Sir / Madam,
I was very interesting course and I was 5 week course. I am expecting certificate for this.
By Ximena L•
Jan 4, 2019
This is an excellent course for anyone who wishes to expand their chemistry knowledge. There are many practice problems that allow you to apply the material covered in the videos.
By Caitlin A W•
Sep 17, 2015
I used this course as a significant portion of my preparation for the CLEP Chemistry exam, and passed today with an A! Thank you!
By KONDAPAKA S•
May 12, 2020
very useful and knowledge gaining. but it is not showing any certificate for advanced chemistry
By Cristian D C•
Jan 26, 2020
The lecturers are just great! They are very clear and uses several worked examples to clarify the concepts. The units are very well organized (although week 4 is quite packed) and the exercises file are very useful for practice. I can only recommend this course if you want to learn about the chemistry of equilibrium or refresh your knowledge about Thermodynamics.
By Kyoung H C•
Jul 4, 2017
The video is a really good step-by-step guideline of advanced chemistry. If you already have a good foundation, though, this may be too slow for you. Nevertheless, great teachers and awesome resources for learners to enrich their understanding on the domain of chemistry and its applications.
By Katie M•
Sep 1, 2015
This was a fantastic course! The teachers taught the material well and were entertaining in their teaching methods. I enjoyed that the lectures were easy to watch, and I appreciated all of the practice problems.
By Jagdish H P•
May 26, 2020
By KAMLAKAR A N•
Sep 16, 2020
It was very interesting course. video lecture was really helpful to improve knowledge . solving numerical s really enjoining
By Ame•
Dec 1, 2019
Sumamente práctico, clases muy bien explicadas, incluso material extra para cada unidad... sin duda, fue magnífico :'D
By Marko P•
Apr 28, 2020
It was great opportunity to learn a lot of new things in chemistry. Thanks for understandable theory materials.
By Rajdeep S D•
Oct 3, 2015
Very Good course ! Hope to see Organic Chemistry and some Biology courses by University of Kentucky like this.
By Ong W W A•
Sep 30, 2018
I took this more as a refresher/practise, so I found it quite manageable. Nonetheless, this was well taught.
By Arati R P•
May 17, 2020
Interesting course and it helped to gain a detailed knowledge about some of physical chemistry concepts..
By Fanny M•
Aug 4, 2020
challenging. well organized complex information. i learned the subject matter by working through the problem sets. my thanks goes out to the professors! this is a difficult subject to teach.