L&T EduTech
Design of Industrial Piping Systems Specialization
Piping System Design, Pipe Stress Analysis,EPCC(M). Can design the piping system for a given process requirement to comply with International Codes

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.4

(9 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners can predict optimum pipe diameter for a given service(s) & its operating conditions for both single-phase and two-phase liquid flow to meet pressure drop constraints.

  • Learners can determine the pipe wall thickness for a given process condition, select the appropriate schedule number, and develop the pipe material specification sheet.

  • Learners can perform the flexibility analysis and recommend the optimum pipe routing with proper pipe supports and hangers.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

4 course series

Single-Phase Pipe Hydraulics and Pipe Sizing

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: 1. Knowledge of Fluid Mechanics, and Strength of Materials
Category: 3. Graduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: 4. Working professionals with B.Tech./B.E., in Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: 5. Diploma students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: 2. Undergraduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation

Two-Phase Pipe Hydraulics and Pipe Sizing

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Working professionals with B.Tech./B.E., in Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: Graduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: Undergraduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation who are in either Vth, VIth, VIIth or VIIIth semester
Category: Knowledge of Fluid Mechanics
Category: Diploma students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation

Pipe Material Specification

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Working professionals with B.Tech./B.E., in Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: Knowledge of Fluid Mechanics, Strength of materials
Category: Graduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: Undergraduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation who are in either Vth, VIth, VIIth or VIIIth semester
Category: Diploma students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation

ASME B31 Series and Pipeline Construction

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Knowledge of Fluid Mechanics, Strength of materials
Category: Graduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation
Category: Undergraduate students of Mechanical / Chemical / Petro-Chemical/ Instrumentation

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,868 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

