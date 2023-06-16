Arizona State University
Battery Comparison, Manufacturing, and Packaging
Arizona State University

Battery Comparison, Manufacturing, and Packaging

Taught in English

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

Instructor: Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn components of battery management systems, cell balancing, state of charge and state of health estimation.

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides the basic operating principles of electric vehicle batteries namely, Pb-Acid, Ni-MH and Li-ion. The major objective in this module is to learn about the comparison related to performance, durability and safety of these batteries in the electric vehicle applications. This module also highlights the suitability and requirements of the Pb-Acid, Ni-MH and Li-ion batteries for the electric vehicle applications.

Module 2 provides the basic concepts of electric vehicle batteries manufacturing. The major objective in this module is to learn about the advanced manufacturing 4.0 of EV batteries with optimized cost of quality using sustainable functional and non-functional materials. This module also provides manufacturing aspects of cylindrical, pouch and prismatic cells, modules and packs for electric vehicle applications.

Module 3 provides the basic principles of packaging for optimizing the functional materials through cylindrical, pouch and prismatic configurations. The major objective is to learn about various packaging designs for improving performance, cycle life and safety of the batteries in the electric vehicle applications. This module also provides details on the demand and supply of batteries for EVs.

Instructor

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan
Arizona State University
5 Courses6,164 learners

