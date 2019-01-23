This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5730, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course will provide you with a firm foundation in lithium-ion cell terminology and function and in battery-management-system requirements as needed by the remainder of the specialization. After completing this course, you will be able to: - List the major functions provided by a battery-management system and state their purpose - Match battery terminology to a list of definitions - Identify the major components of a lithium-ion cell and their purpose - Understand how a battery-management system “measures” current, temperature, and isolation, and how it controls contactors - Identify electronic components that can provide protection and specify a minimum set of protections needed - Compute stored energy in a battery pack - List the manufacturing steps of different types of lithium-ion cells and possible failure modes