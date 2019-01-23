About this Course

86,285 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • U​nderstand how lithium-ion battery cells work

  • U​nderstand the requirements of a battery-management system

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the requirements of a battery-management system
  • Understand how lithium-ion battery cells work
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(9,138 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Battery Boot Camp

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 150 min), 13 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

How lithium-ion cells work

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 106 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

BMS sensing and high-voltage control

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 161 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

BMS design requirements 2-5

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO BATTERY-MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

View all reviews

About the Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization

Algorithms for Battery Management Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder