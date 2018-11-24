RS
Jan 23, 2019
Very good course for the beginners. Mr. Plett explains the concepts so clearly and his teaching style makes the subject more interesting. This course is very useful to those who are interested in BMS.
VS
Jun 10, 2020
I must say, the instructor is extremely humble and very experienced. It has been an honour to learn from him. Some solved examples during the lectures might add to the already excellent experience.
By Wreeju B•
Nov 23, 2018
GOOD : The course material has been well thought out, is well organized and is quite comprehensive as far as an introduction to BMS goes.
BAD : There is no participation from the professor or his research assistants in the forum at all. Questions that are unanswered by other students just languish without response. The quizzes don't provide any solutions after submission for wrong answers leaving one to wonder what the correct answer is. I paid for this course but had zero forum support from the teaching staff versus other unpaid courses that I attended at Coursera which had far better support from professor and staff.
By VAIJESH A K•
May 17, 2020
I loved the Course. Please go for it if you are really interested in batteries or want an upper hand in E-mobility battery research, this lays a strong foundation!!
Thanks a lot Gregory Sir!!
By Abhishek P•
May 18, 2020
It's my dream to build a safe electric vehicle for society, and this course has given me a leap to my goal. It gave me in-depth initial knowledge of protection, diagnosis, detection that is done by BMS, I got to know in-depth of working and making of Li-ion cells and battery packs. and also what all factors to be kept in mind to build safe battery packs. It is a very helpful course for me, who is stepping into the world of EV Technology
By sumit d•
Apr 17, 2020
best courses for learning the basics of Battery management systems. The lessons are arranged in a logical way. Very meticulously planned course structure. Practically the course knowledge is applicable to many different applications. But the course mainly focuses on Automotive applications. The professor is very concise and direct to the point. A very good way of presentation of knowledge. Hence easy to understand. The best section is the quiz which is so relevant and full of numerical problems. Simply I enjoyed it a lot. Totally satisfied with the course contents and I feel very confident in the subject after the course completion.
By Adhip S•
Apr 25, 2020
This Course gave me a profound understanding about the battery management system used in various applications and especially in Electric Vehicles. Although I am having a mechanical engineering background but the specialization course is built so descriptive that I didn't face any perplexity. Looking forward at other courses of this specialization series. I enthusiastically endorse this course to people who are intrigued by this emerging technology.
By Cagatay C•
Jun 28, 2020
Week 4 was the best of all. First 3 weeks were a bit too electro-chemical for my taste. Oh only down side of this course is that in quizzies, if you try again sometimes the questions change like instead of charge, a discharge value is asked randomly and if you are not careful you make a mistake and have to try again. I found it a bit annoying especially with the end of week quizzes when there are only 3 attempts allowed.
By Davide C•
Apr 19, 2020
I work for an automotive Tier1 supplier, in the Powertrain division, and decided to attend this course to improve my knowledge of battery. What I missed was some basic knowledge of chemistry applied to batteries, and this course helped me to clarify my doubts. I am now proceeding to attend the next courses. Thanks.
By Sachin R•
Jun 1, 2020
This course is incredibly detailed. The understanding that you can gain regarding Battery Management systems is very precise and informative. Thanks to the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs and Coursera for making this amazing course available to students.
By Reddy P s s•
Jan 23, 2019
By Barnaby D•
Mar 27, 2021
Brilliant course. Great lecturer - v clear delivery and covers all the key points: unlike other courses I have done, in this one you get to the exams with all the key knowledge you need. Bravo.
By Sandesh C•
Apr 14, 2019
This course is really interesting .This includes the basic information of battery working which was very helpful for me as I am from Mechanical Engineering Background
By Kyuhwan Y•
Jul 23, 2019
I think, after the test passed, the answer should be prepared for students. By the way, It was a great opportunity for learning the function of BMS
By Karan B•
Jun 16, 2020
No words, for such an amazing content and teaching style. Just want to thank course and faculty member for their teaching style.
Thankyou
By ashish s•
May 30, 2021
The instructor is really really good. Explains everything in a clear way making sure the student understands everything well. The course material is perfectly and coherently arranged building up on concepts that were taught earlier. Amazing.
Goes for all Courses in this Specialization. Kudos to Professor Gregory. I am deeply gratified to be a student of such a great teacher and want to thank him a ton.
(This is also great in a way as I did not have a great experience with courses on coursera before and did not like the teaching methodology or how the instructors explained, so i left it and went and did many courses from other platforms. But took a leap of faith and joined one more time a course on this platform and it was great. I guess it is not about the platform, but the instructor in a particular course and Prof. Gregory is really good.)
By Ram P U B•
Oct 1, 2021
I am confident that I laid a good foundation in battery-management systems through this course. The concepts were very clearly explained and the professor's video lectures were great. He explains everything in each presentation slide properly without leaving me to think or imagine something of an unexplained concept by myself. I could follow the lectures completely and it was always clear what he said. This course is definitely a great choice and worth the investment of time, money and effort. I recommend this course to anyone reading this comment who can afford to spend just a month to learn the introduction to battery-management systems.
By Shradhdha S•
May 24, 2020
I used to believe that I have a good knowledge of battery basic and terminologies such as SOC, SOH etc. which, I gathered from the books and the literatures. After completing this course, I realized the physical meaning of all these terms, and they are different than the understanding I used to have. The content of the course and the Quizzes made me think in-depth and in a practical manner. I wish I could give it more than 5 stars.
By Carlos T•
Jan 11, 2022
Very informative and well structured course. Prof. Plett explains very understandably the material and the foils are also quite good, can be used for information afterwards. I find the approach very useful, since it describes the requirements first and the handles each of them in detail. The amount of information for each unit is quite good, so by just investing a small time every day it can be accomplished without any problems.
By Albert S•
Apr 2, 2019
Introduction to battery-management systems is a fantastic course. It provides excellent introduction to the world of batteries, electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicles themselves. It emphasizes the importance of designing a good BMS. The lecturer is excellent and the lectures can be easily understood by both a layman and an engineer in the field. I would recommend it to anyone interested in electric vehicles.
By Shruthi N•
May 17, 2021
The best parts of the course: Explanation from an application point of view and not just theory of the BMS, Coherent and easy structure to follow and clear explanation of nuances of the technology.
Although I already finished a course on Electrochemical Energy systems during my master's, this course offered a much required on hands perspective for an engineer. Thank you Professor Plett!
By Ummid I S•
May 7, 2020
I am an Automobile Engineer, with very little background of electronics. Initially , I was doubtful about whether I could be able to complete it. Thanks to thoughtful design of the course and systematic and lucid method of teaching of Pro. Plett that I succeeded and now going for honors. Now I am also feeling confident enough to take the 2nd course of the specialization! Thank you !!
By Chameera J W•
Apr 6, 2020
This is simply the best course that I've ever taken. I used to learn some of the greater aspects behind BMS and how those technologies can be adopted to the robotics and automation as it is what I do. Instructor made me enthusiastic to complete this course within just two days. Lots of interesting facts were there that we face day to day life without considering that much deeply.
By etelasco•
Jun 26, 2020
After having the opportunity to work on improving the quality of lithium ion cells a few years ago. I am very excited to be able to continue preparing myself and understand more about the operation and development of Battery Management Systems. This was a very interesting course, wich already sharpened my skills, without a doubt a course with a very solid foundation!
By Paramjotsingh S•
Jun 4, 2020
Probably one of the best courses I have attended online. The Professor seems to know what he is doing and he is able to deliver his ideas to his audience in a coherent manner. I can wholeheartedly recommend this further to anyone who is willing to invest some time lay a strong foundation for Battery management system or even just lithium Ion batteries in general.
By Shynesh S•
Apr 28, 2020
This course is really helpful for everyone working in the area of Battery Management or the Electric Vehicle Control Algorithm Development, Integration and Validation. I am working in the field of BMS Control Algorithm Validation. This course help me in to understand the main concept and requirements related to the BMS algorithm.
By Mr S K R - P•
Sep 20, 2019
This course motivates the learners to become from fundamental to expertise with step by step approach. The lecture pdf contents are clear and easily can be understand.
I thank Coursera and Prof. Gregory l Plett for providing this opportunity.
Looking forward for the second week of the course.
Thank You
Regards
Suresh Kumar R