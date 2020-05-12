This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5731, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
In this course, you will learn the purpose of each component in an equivalent-circuit model of a lithium-ion battery cell, how to determine their parameter values from lab-test data, and how to use them to simulate cell behaviors under different load profiles. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - State the purpose for each component in an equivalent-circuit model - Compute approximate parameter values for a circuit model using data from a simple lab test - Determine coulombic efficiency of a cell from lab-test data - Use provided Octave/MATLAB script to compute open-circuit-voltage relationship for a cell from lab-test data - Use provided Octave/MATLAB script to compute optimized values for dynamic parameters in model - Simulate an electric vehicle to yield estimates of range and to specify drivetrain components - Simulate battery packs to understand and predict behaviors when there is cell-to-cell variation in parameter values