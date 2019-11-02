VK
Apr 12, 2020
Superb course, well explained. The instructor made difficult concept look so easy. Honors content has some good insights into design of electric vehicles battery pack.
NE
Feb 11, 2022
Superb course. I enjoyed a lot. Some codes are difficult to understand at once. Thanks for teaching us advanced concepts. Hope to follow other courses as well
By Heather V•
Nov 2, 2019
Useful information, but definitely disappointing that you can easily get 100% throughout the course and then be caught by surprise on a capstone project that requires significant Matlab knowledge beyond the scope of the rest of the course material.
By Sheng P C•
Dec 27, 2018
The course is good. I did learn a lot. But, it will be more useful to provide some guidance in the capstone project. For example, some testing data to validate before submission. It would make it easier to troubleshoot. The submission feedback did not provide enough information to know why the code did not pass.
By Jenna D•
Sep 15, 2019
Would have been a lot better if the final programming assignment had any support for questions.
By Kharan S•
Aug 9, 2020
The course explains the cell model in a very simple way. The way the professor has developed the course structure is awesome. He has incremented by little steps from video to video due to which you will never feel the complexity in understanding at all. The main plus point of this course is the MATLAB codes. Writing everything for the first time may be complex, time consuming and tiresome. However, the professor has provided few codes and explained them in detail. For those who don't have experience in MATLAB programming, please do learn it before enrolling in the course.
By Cristian Z•
Jun 2, 2020
Excelent course for learning battery modeling and simulation. The concepts on modeling and simulation can be applied to any application besides electrochemical batteries.
By Varun K•
Apr 13, 2020
By ashish s•
Apr 9, 2021
very interesting course. exposed me to how a model is created on the basis of lab tests in order to simulate a real physical phenomenon/system. using mathematical equations to describe the model and finding system specific parameter values to describe a particular system under study.
the instructor is really good and explains everything really well so every student enrolled in the course understands the concepts and steps taken . results obtained by the execution of the code make it even more interesting and insightful and helps student see the beauty of simulations and how we can see results of a model even without actually tediously conducting hours of tests and collecting data which can just be replaced by few seconds of computation to give a general idea(if not exact) of the actual behavior of the system. beautiful.
By BHARADWAZ B•
May 18, 2020
Very good course which explains how to simulate lithium ion cells and battery packs under different charge, discharge and temperature using equivalent enhanced self correcting model for accurate estimation of parameters under working load conditions.
The pathetic thing is the assignments are evaluated for exact answer only like no range in answers even for decimal answers and mentors are not active also never helps even in discussion forums.
By Shovan R S•
Jul 15, 2020
Great course. I learned how to simulate a battery pack here. My only criticism is that the ocv-soc test and data shown here do not match the industry trend of using incremental ocv tests. If such standard tests were used it would have been easier to relate to battery research and use plethora of data available online for battery modeling.
By ABHIGYAN M•
Jun 29, 2021
This course is great for people who want to dig deeper into the world of Lithium-ion batteries and their electrical behavior, The MATLAB coding has been explained lucidly. I would recommend writing your own code, using the mathematical models derived in this course, to get a better understanding of the subject.
By Rohit A V•
Jul 15, 2020
the course was really great! I would like to ask for a change in the way the quizzes are give, if any preset mathematical constants are used, do include their preferred values that we must use ( like say that Pi=3.14159 must be used or something)
otherwise, the course and the instructor were great!
By Daniele G•
Nov 15, 2020
Concepts are explained with clearness and content is very interesting. The only thing that I would modify is the final exam, I think that using the modeling techniques learned during the course would be more useful than tweaking manually the model parameters. Great course
By Viraj B•
Mar 14, 2021
It is very interesting to understand how the battery cell models can be developed by just using the simple tools in Octave coding. The course material is really amazing and the teaching pattern is also great. I'm looking forward to finish this whole specialization.
By Mahesh P•
May 11, 2020
Excellent content. The instructor is immensely knowledgeable. I would recommend this course 10/10 even for experienced professionals. But Coursera needs to improve their grading system on the projects. It only accepts answers in a certain format.
By Davide C•
May 10, 2020
This, together with Course 3 (SOC estimation) was the most interesting course in the specialization. The course simply explains the dynamic model of lithium battery, and how to estimate model parameters based on lab test data.
By Mr S K R - P•
Oct 25, 2019
The content for this course is great, the duration of each topic was clearly illustrated. Thanks to Dr.Gregory L Plett and Coursera team for providing me a wonderful opportunity to learn.
Thank You
Regards
Suresh Kumar
By Haoran ( W•
Jun 23, 2020
This specialist is a great combination of material, electrical and computer engineering, this cross-discipline knowledge leads to a BMS design which is very practical, you will have a clear purpose of learning.
By John R H•
Feb 21, 2019
Good class for the fundamentals. I would highly recommend the honors if you don't use Octave. It's a good crash course. Also, take the time to look at some for the underlying code supplied for each lesson.
By HAFIZ A A•
Sep 21, 2020
Dr. Gregory Plett has undescribable teaching skills and delivered more than 100 % in this specialization.
Again I am really thankful to Dr. Gregory Plett and Coursera for providing such an amazing platform.
By Piotr M•
Jun 26, 2020
Perfect amount of knowledge prepared with great care. Not too easy for someone with experience on the field of BMS and MatLab/Octave simulation. Many useful information.
By Nalin E•
Feb 11, 2022
By Dr. C R•
Jul 1, 2020
Very interesting and well planned course theory as well as programming , recommended to learners in the field of battery storage and grid integration
By Pradeep A•
Feb 12, 2022
I had no background in modeling batteries - this course gave me a great introduction. I am looking forward to the remaining three courses!
By WJ C•
Feb 27, 2021
I thought that the professor put a lot of thought into this course. It is an excellent course. I am glad that I took it.
By Tochukwu N•
Oct 28, 2021
Interesting course for someone knowlegeable in battery chemistry but not the engineering part of batteries.