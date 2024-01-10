University of Colorado Boulder
Engineering Genetic Circuits: Modeling and Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder

Engineering Genetic Circuits: Modeling and Analysis

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Chris Myers

Instructor: Chris Myers

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

24 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Design and analyze models of genetic circuits.

  • Simulate genetic circuit models using ODE simulation methods.

  • Simulate genetic circuit models using stochastic simulation methods.

  • Utilize genetic technology mappers to select parts for genetic designs.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

16 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This week will describe the basics of modeling biological systems using chemical reactions, how these models can be represented using the Systems Biology Markup Language (SBML) standard, and how these models can be constructed using software tools such as iBioSim.

What's included

23 videos6 readings2 assignments1 peer review

This module will introduce the theory and methods for the analysis of genetic circuit models using ordinary differential equations (ODEs). In particular, it will describe the classical chemical kinetic model, numerical methods for ODE simulation of these models, and techniques to analyze these ODE models qualitatively.

What's included

13 videos3 readings3 assignments1 peer review

This module will introduce stochastic analysis methods for genetic circuits. In particular, it will introduce the stochastic chemical kinetics model, Gillespie's Stochastic Simulation Algorithm (SSA) to analyze these models, and various alternative stochastic analysis methods. Finally, the module will conclude with some additional topics: the Chemical Langevin Equation, stochastic Petri nets, the phage lambda model, and spatial Gillespie methods.

What's included

20 videos4 readings4 assignments1 peer review

This module presents several variations on the SSA algorithm to solve particular analysis problems. In particular, the hierarchical SSA (hSSA) methods enable the analysis of large models, the weighted SSA (wSSA) methods allow for the analysis of rare events, and the incremental SSA (iSSA) methods enable the determination of typical behaviors.

What's included

18 videos4 readings3 assignments

This module presents various ways that modeling can be utilized in genetic circuit design to select parts for optimal performance.

What's included

21 videos4 readings4 assignments

Instructor

Chris Myers
University of Colorado Boulder
2 Courses1,399 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions