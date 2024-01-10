This course gives an introduction to how to create genetic circuit models. These models leverage chemical reactions represented using the Systems Biology Markup Language (SBML). The second module introduces methods to simulate these models using ordinary differential equation (ODE) methods. The third module teach stochastic simulation methods. The fourth module introduces several variations of the stochastic simulation algorithm. Finally, the fifth module introduces genetic technology method that leverage computational analysis for selecting parts and verifying their performance.
Engineering Genetic Circuits: Modeling and Analysis
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Design and analyze models of genetic circuits.
Simulate genetic circuit models using ODE simulation methods.
Simulate genetic circuit models using stochastic simulation methods.
Utilize genetic technology mappers to select parts for genetic designs.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
16 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This week will describe the basics of modeling biological systems using chemical reactions, how these models can be represented using the Systems Biology Markup Language (SBML) standard, and how these models can be constructed using software tools such as iBioSim.
What's included
23 videos6 readings2 assignments1 peer review
This module will introduce the theory and methods for the analysis of genetic circuit models using ordinary differential equations (ODEs). In particular, it will describe the classical chemical kinetic model, numerical methods for ODE simulation of these models, and techniques to analyze these ODE models qualitatively.
What's included
13 videos3 readings3 assignments1 peer review
This module will introduce stochastic analysis methods for genetic circuits. In particular, it will introduce the stochastic chemical kinetics model, Gillespie's Stochastic Simulation Algorithm (SSA) to analyze these models, and various alternative stochastic analysis methods. Finally, the module will conclude with some additional topics: the Chemical Langevin Equation, stochastic Petri nets, the phage lambda model, and spatial Gillespie methods.
What's included
20 videos4 readings4 assignments1 peer review
This module presents several variations on the SSA algorithm to solve particular analysis problems. In particular, the hierarchical SSA (hSSA) methods enable the analysis of large models, the weighted SSA (wSSA) methods allow for the analysis of rare events, and the incremental SSA (iSSA) methods enable the determination of typical behaviors.
What's included
18 videos4 readings3 assignments
This module presents various ways that modeling can be utilized in genetic circuit design to select parts for optimal performance.
What's included
21 videos4 readings4 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.