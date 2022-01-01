- Design equivalent-circuit models for lithium-ion battery cells
- Implement state-of-charge estimators for lithium-ion battery cells
- Understand how lithium-ion battery cells work and basic requirements of battery-management systems
- Implement state-of-health estimators for lithium-ion battery cells
- Understand balancing requirements and implement power estimators for lithium-ion battery packs
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
Get Started in Algorithms for Battery Management. Learn how to model lithium-ion battery cells, and how to use those models to manage battery packs
What you will learn
How to design equivalent-circuit models for lithium-ion battery cells
How to implement state-of-charge (SOC) estimators for lithium-ion battery cells
How to implement state-of-health (SOH) estimators for lithium-ion battery cells
How to design balancers and power-limits estimators for lithium-ion battery packs
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will start with supplied code templates (in the Octave/MATLAB language) to build their own code to simulate lithium-ion battery cells and packs, and to estimate battery cell state-of-charge, state-of-health (capacity and resistance), remaining energy, and available power.
A Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Computer, or Mechanical Engineering (or a closely related discipline).
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to battery-management systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5730, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Equivalent Circuit Cell Model Simulation
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5731, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Battery State-of-Charge (SOC) Estimation
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5732, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Battery State-of-Health (SOH) Estimation
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5733, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
