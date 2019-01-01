I received my B.Eng. degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada) in 1990, and my M.S.E.E. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University (Stanford, CA) in 1992 and 1998, respectively. I joined the faculty of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) in the Fall semester of 1998, and am now Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. My research is focused on the theory of control systems as applied to the management and control of high-capacity battery systems, such as found in hybrid and electric vehicles. Current research efforts include: physics-based reduced-order modeling of ideal lithium-ion dynamics; system identification of physics-based model parameters using only current-voltage input-output data; physics-based reduced-order modeling of degradation mechanisms in electrochemical cells; estimation of cell internal state and degradation state; state-of-charge, state-of-health and state-of-life estimation; power and energy prediction using model predictive control and other advanced techniques to extend life; battery pack fast charging.