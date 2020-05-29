About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow to implement state-of-health (SOH) estimators for lithium-ion battery cells

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado System

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

How does lithium-ion cell health degrade?

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 89 min), 13 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Total-least-squares battery-cell capacity estimation

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Simplified total-least-squares battery-cell capacity estimates

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 64 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How to write code for the different total-capacity estimators

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization

Algorithms for Battery Management Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

