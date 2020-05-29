This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5733, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
About this Course
How to implement state-of-health (SOH) estimators for lithium-ion battery cells
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How does lithium-ion cell health degrade?
As battery cells age, their total capacities generally decrease and their resistances generally increase. This week, you will learn WHY this happens. You will learn about the specific physical and chemical mechanisms that cause degradation to lithium-ion battery cells. You will also learn why it is relatively simple to estimate and track changes to resistance, but why it is difficult to track changes to total capacity accurately.
Total-least-squares battery-cell capacity estimation
Total capacity is often estimated using ordinary-least-squares (OLS) methods. This week, you will learn that this is a fundamentally incorrect approach, and will learn that a total-least-squares (TLS) method should be used instead. You will learn how to derive a weighted OLS solution, to use as a benchmark, and how to derive a weighted TLS solution also.
Simplified total-least-squares battery-cell capacity estimates
Unfortunately, the weighted TLS solution you learned in week 2 is not well suited for efficient computation on an embedded system like a BMS. As an intermediate step toward finding an efficient weighted TLS method, you will first learn a proportionally weighted TLS method this week. You will then learn how to generalize this to an "approximate weighted TLS" (AWTLS) method, which gives good estimates, and is feasible to implement on a BMS.
How to write code for the different total-capacity estimators
So far this course, you have learned a number of methods for estimating total capacity. This week, you will learn how to implement those methods in Octave code. You will also explore different simulation scenarios to benchmark how well each method works, in comparison with the others. The scenarios are representative of hybrid-electric-vehicle (HEV) and battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) applications, but the principles learned can be extrapolated to other similar application domains.
Gave brief overview of SOH and helps in understanding the basic concepts.
Good course. Nice insight on optimization techniques. Problems and cases studies are really good
It was very new to me, and very interesting stuff. It became even better with the instructor's skill. I would love recommending it to my friends
Great course with a an emphasis on using the previous courses to create useful programs
In this specialization, you will learn the major functions that must be performed by a battery management system, how lithium-ion battery cells work and how to model their behaviors mathematically, and how to write algorithms (computer methods) to estimate state-of-charge, state-of-health, remaining energy, and available power, and how to balance cells in a battery pack.
