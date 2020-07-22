About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to implement state-of-charge (SOC) estimators for lithium-ion battery cells

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The importance of a good SOC estimator

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 120 min), 14 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introducing the linear Kalman filter as a state estimator

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Coming to understand the linear Kalman filter

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Cell SOC estimation using an extended Kalman filter

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization

