NB
Aug 12, 2021
As an electrical engineer, I firmly state that this course is the best for anyone who would like to embark on this journey of battery energy storage. Well structured\n\nWith an excellent instructor
BS
Aug 10, 2020
Good and a very challenging course. Really makes you work to understand even the basic concepts. Challenging theoretical and practical assignments. Lot of learning obtained from this course
By John W•
May 17, 2019
Overall, I good introductory course into Kalman Filtering for SOC estimation. However, the final project was a little bit to easy. In addition to tuning the initial covariance states, maybe add a different part 2 (other than tuning initial parameters) for developing to understand the kalman filter algorithm relating to battery estimation.
By Elenchezhiyan M•
Jan 8, 2020
The course was well planned and organised! There is flexibility in the course deadline which is appreciable and suitable for students, Working professionals, faculties.
By Vigneshwaran T•
Aug 29, 2021
Don't give up if you are intimidated by the abstract mathematics at the beginning of this course, which is challenging, but after the end of week #2 everything will make sense and the subsequent course content gets much easier. I am a computational chemist and I never even heard of sequential probabilistic inference prior to this course, and I am not that good at mathematics as well. So, believe me Prof. Gregory Plett has done an excellent job on explaining these complicated concepts, turst him and stick with the course until the end. I got everthing I hoped for from this course. I thank Prof. Gregory Plett and Coursera for offering this course.
By Albert S•
Mar 2, 2020
This course is comprehensive introduction into the matter. The course explains in detail mathematical concepts behind Kalman filters (and can therefore serve very well for general understanding of estimation theory and Kalman filters), than it shift gently to Kalman filter approaches to state-of-charge. Even with minimum pre-knowledge, after the course ends, one is fully equipped to deal with ECM-based state-of-charges. This course requires dilligent work at home as well. I would recommend it to anyone dealing with battery control algorithms, both at the university, as well as in the private sector.
By Davide C•
May 1, 2020
This course deeply explains about linear Kalman filter and its non-linear externsion: Estended KF and Sigma Point KF. The course also explains how to apply these powerful tools to battery cells State of Charge estimation, a physical quantity which cannot be measured directly and therefore has to be estimated indirectly based on electrical current, voltage, and temperature. The professor was capable to explain in a simple way such complex mathematics behind Kalman filters theory. I am looking forward to use this new knowledge at work.
By Kharan S•
Aug 23, 2020
The course explains the Kalman filter in detail. The highlight of this course is that the professor explains all the complicated mathematics in small advancements that you can easily understand rather than putting a lot in front and confusing a lot.
By Nicolas B•
Aug 13, 2021
By Bhargav S•
Aug 11, 2020
By JustinSmith•
May 9, 2022
Using computer models to simulate battery behavior and estimate SOH was a skill I did not have before this course. It was taught in a gradual pace that was comfortable.
By Pawel M•
Jan 28, 2022
Excellent course that has very clear teaching material and engaging tests and assignments. A great foundational course for battery algorithms.
By Zihao Z•
Jan 18, 2022
Linear Kalman Filter, Extend Kalman Filter, Sigma-point Kalman Filter, very practical, very good course for battery SOC estimation
By Ameya K•
May 3, 2020
The concepts taught were absolutely crucial for the later parts of this specialization and they were explained properly.
By Shovan R S•
Sep 16, 2020
Great course!!! I got hands on experience with all types of kalman filter for battery state estimation.
By HAFIZ A A•
Nov 29, 2020
Sir Gregory plett is an excellent Professor Ever and thanks to Coursera for such valuable plateform.
By Rodrigo P S•
Feb 24, 2022
Useful to understand Kalman Filters and continue with the Battery Management System specialization.
By J S V S K•
Sep 15, 2020
Nice Explanation and programming also easily understandable
By Nikhil B•
Jul 10, 2020
A great explanation of SOC estimation using EKF and SPKF.
By Piotr M•
Nov 1, 2021
Great knowledge to go deeper into battery world
By JAVAID I E•
Apr 6, 2022
It was great to improve the
By Nagapoornima S•
Mar 27, 2021
The course was challenging.
By 2019BTEEL00034 M S S•
Apr 12, 2021
good course to start upon
By Thang N•
Aug 20, 2020
I like this course!
By Oscar D S B•
Oct 25, 2020
Excellent course.
By VASUPALLI M•
Sep 25, 2020
Excellent course
By Ryosuke I•
Oct 9, 2020
とてもいい勉強になりました