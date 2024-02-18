Electric Vehicle Thermal Management is a foundational course designed to provide learners with a comprehensive overview of the crucial aspects of managing thermal conditions in electric vehicles (EVs). As the EV industry continues to grow, optimizing thermal performance becomes paramount for safety, efficiency, and overall vehicle performance.
Mastering EV Cooling: Advanced Thermal Management
Analyze electric vehicles' intricate thermal dynamics, gaining insights into their profound impact on overall performance.
Apply fundamental strategies to achieve precise thermal control in electric vehicles, enhancing battery performance and cabin comfort.
Assess and perform crucial maintenance tasks on thermal systems, ensuring their flawless operation within electric vehicles.
Develop expertise in interpreting and resolving prevalent thermal issues, ultimately enhancing the reliability and safety of electric vehicles.
There is 1 module in this course
The course discusses the implementation of strategies for an Efficient Thermal Control system, such as optimizing battery cooling and heating, managing heat dissipation during fast charging, and enhancing cabin climate control. Additionally, learners will explore the integration of advanced thermal management technologies, including liquid cooling systems, phase change materials, and intelligent thermal control algorithms.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment
