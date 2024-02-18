Coursera Instructor Network
Mastering EV Cooling: Advanced Thermal Management
Mastering EV Cooling: Advanced Thermal Management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

3.0

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze electric vehicles' intricate thermal dynamics, gaining insights into their profound impact on overall performance.

  • Apply fundamental strategies to achieve precise thermal control in electric vehicles, enhancing battery performance and cabin comfort.

  • Assess and perform crucial maintenance tasks on thermal systems, ensuring their flawless operation within electric vehicles.

  • Develop expertise in interpreting and resolving prevalent thermal issues, ultimately enhancing the reliability and safety of electric vehicles.

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

The course discusses the implementation of strategies for an Efficient Thermal Control system, such as optimizing battery cooling and heating, managing heat dissipation during fast charging, and enhancing cabin climate control. Additionally, learners will explore the integration of advanced thermal management technologies, including liquid cooling systems, phase change materials, and intelligent thermal control algorithms.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Prasanth Kumar Palani
11 Courses2,645 learners

Offered by

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 10

  • 5 stars

    20%

  • 4 stars

    30%

  • 3 stars

    10%

  • 2 stars

    10%

  • 1 star

    30%

AV
4

Reviewed on Feb 17, 2024

