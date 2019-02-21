Chevron Left
Electric Vehicles and Mobility by École des Ponts ParisTech

4.5
stars
959 ratings
291 reviews

About the Course

The purpose of Electric Vehicles and Mobility is to help you, whatever your profile, your training or your country, find your own answers to questions such as: - Will electric vehicles be the last to be allowed in megalopolises in the 21st century? - Does the environmental gain from vehicle electrification justify heavy investment in charging infrastructure? - Are electric vehicles only for wealthy people in developed countries? This course will allow you to acquire elements from engineering science, sociology, environmental science, political science, economics, management science, in order to evaluate, analyze and implement the diffusion of electric vehicles where their use is relevant. This MOOC is the English version of Mobilités et véhicules électriques; in the lecture videos, the teachers speak in French, nevertheless their presentation is in English and English subtitles are available. Groupe Renault and ParisTech schools have been working together for almost 15 years on topics related to sustainable mobility. Together, they created two Master programs (Transport and Sustainable Development in 2004, Mobility and Electric Vehicles in 2010) and the Sustainable Mobility Institute Renault-ParisTech in 2009, to support ongoing changes. Electric Vehicles and Mobility is the result of this shared history and was developed from a course delivered within the Master Mobility and Electric Vehicles, led by Arts et Métiers ParisTech in partnership with Ensta ParisTech, Mines ParisTech and École des Ponts ParisTech....

Top reviews

HM

Apr 19, 2020

A Very good course for electric vehicles learnings. This gave a deep understanding about the mobility using electric vehicles. The policy's for electric vehicles and mobility are well explained.

SK

Jul 22, 2019

A very informative course. It will give you a glimpse of progress and the future of Electric Mobility. One may find it difficult to go forward, as the language of speech is French.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 294 Reviews for Electric Vehicles and Mobility

By Haneesh. K M

Feb 21, 2019

Giving overall idea about the social, environmental and technological aspects of Electric Mobility and its future. The Videos and Animations are very good.

By Giri P V

Mar 28, 2019

Learnt about how electric vehicles transforms the world and impacts the environment.

By Krishnamurthy G

Apr 5, 2019

Useful course

By Santiago B U

Nov 29, 2018

¡Muy buen curso! Gracias y felicitaciones a los profesores y organizadores.

By Pramod K B

Jan 14, 2019

E

By Ionut M C

Apr 15, 2019

Great course. The primary language is French but English subtitles are available. Have fun.

By sridharan

Apr 11, 2019

It was really a great course. I learned so much about EV and related.

By farajali

Mar 13, 2019

Very good cors

By Alessandro L

Mar 5, 2021

Good course, but the rather poor translation to English makes understanding the questions on the quizzes difficult.

By kartik s

Mar 12, 2019

Its an immense pleasure to have learning from Global university.

Course has changed my mind set regarding the Electric Vehicle as an alternate source for travelling other than Internal combustion engine.

It gave the knowledge to understand and make me capable to have a constructive approach.

It will definitely inbuilt my leadership quality for next level approach.

By Shivaprasad S

Mar 12, 2019

It would be better if it was in English.

By Karthik

Mar 31, 2019

Good course about EV and mobility

By Neha S

Apr 11, 2019

Course was very good. I

By J G

Apr 5, 2019

Nothing

By Suraj D T

Sep 22, 2019

good

By Mohana P G

Apr 23, 2020

As in training department I always wanted to know about upcoming technologies and yes Electrical vehicles is always top of my list. I thought this course would be more on technical but it was beyond my expectations. It is a 360 degree approach of Electrical vehicle technology and mobility which covers all aspects such as Environmental, technical, Social and Financial. It talks about the history, the Environmental need, battery manufacturing, charging infra, thermal vehicle vs electric vehicle market, trends, various funding agencies, electrical vehicle spread over the world, cost of the vehicle, advantages and constrains of electric vehicle technology, Policies of govt on Electric vehicles, and yes it's Sales pitch. I learnt with stories, with data and with technologies all in a holistic and in detailed aspect. Thanks to Ashok Leyland and Coursera for this course.

- Mohana Priya G

By Kamlashish G

Mar 9, 2019

Very good and useful course,

By sohail k

Mar 16, 2019

very good course mater

By Senthil S R

Apr 2, 2019

Good

By Alexander

Mar 29, 2019

O

By ravi

Mar 20, 2019

g

By Rushikesh S A

Jul 9, 2018

Course is all good only problem i had was due to the language if possible please tey to provide it in english as it may increase its effectivity

By MUSTHAFA

Aug 2, 2019

N

By Doutrelugne D

Aug 27, 2018

First course on this platform and I'm delighted ! Amazing quality content from industry professionals and academics.

Thanks Coursera, Ecole des Ponts & Chaussees & Renault for sharing this information.

By Hariharan M

Apr 20, 2020

