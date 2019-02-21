HM
Apr 19, 2020
A Very good course for electric vehicles learnings. This gave a deep understanding about the mobility using electric vehicles. The policy's for electric vehicles and mobility are well explained.
Jul 22, 2019
A very informative course. It will give you a glimpse of progress and the future of Electric Mobility. One may find it difficult to go forward, as the language of speech is French.
By Haneesh. K M•
Feb 21, 2019
Giving overall idea about the social, environmental and technological aspects of Electric Mobility and its future. The Videos and Animations are very good.
By Giri P V•
Mar 28, 2019
Learnt about how electric vehicles transforms the world and impacts the environment.
By Krishnamurthy G•
Apr 5, 2019
Useful course
By Santiago B U•
Nov 29, 2018
¡Muy buen curso! Gracias y felicitaciones a los profesores y organizadores.
By Pramod K B•
Jan 14, 2019
By Ionut M C•
Apr 15, 2019
Great course. The primary language is French but English subtitles are available. Have fun.
By sridharan•
Apr 11, 2019
It was really a great course. I learned so much about EV and related.
By farajali•
Mar 13, 2019
Very good cors
By Alessandro L•
Mar 5, 2021
Good course, but the rather poor translation to English makes understanding the questions on the quizzes difficult.
By kartik s•
Mar 12, 2019
Its an immense pleasure to have learning from Global university.
Course has changed my mind set regarding the Electric Vehicle as an alternate source for travelling other than Internal combustion engine.
It gave the knowledge to understand and make me capable to have a constructive approach.
It will definitely inbuilt my leadership quality for next level approach.
By Shivaprasad S•
Mar 12, 2019
It would be better if it was in English.
By Karthik•
Mar 31, 2019
Good course about EV and mobility
By Neha S•
Apr 11, 2019
Course was very good. I
By J G•
Apr 5, 2019
By Suraj D T•
Sep 22, 2019
By Mohana P G•
Apr 23, 2020
As in training department I always wanted to know about upcoming technologies and yes Electrical vehicles is always top of my list. I thought this course would be more on technical but it was beyond my expectations. It is a 360 degree approach of Electrical vehicle technology and mobility which covers all aspects such as Environmental, technical, Social and Financial. It talks about the history, the Environmental need, battery manufacturing, charging infra, thermal vehicle vs electric vehicle market, trends, various funding agencies, electrical vehicle spread over the world, cost of the vehicle, advantages and constrains of electric vehicle technology, Policies of govt on Electric vehicles, and yes it's Sales pitch. I learnt with stories, with data and with technologies all in a holistic and in detailed aspect. Thanks to Ashok Leyland and Coursera for this course.
- Mohana Priya G
By Kamlashish G•
Mar 9, 2019
Very good and useful course,
By sohail k•
Mar 16, 2019
very good course mater
By Senthil S R•
Apr 2, 2019
By Alexander•
Mar 29, 2019
By ravi•
Mar 20, 2019
By Rushikesh S A•
Jul 9, 2018
Course is all good only problem i had was due to the language if possible please tey to provide it in english as it may increase its effectivity
By MUSTHAFA•
Aug 2, 2019
By Doutrelugne D•
Aug 27, 2018
First course on this platform and I'm delighted ! Amazing quality content from industry professionals and academics.
Thanks Coursera, Ecole des Ponts & Chaussees & Renault for sharing this information.
By Hariharan M•
Apr 20, 2020
A Very good course for electric vehicles learnings. This gave a deep understanding about the mobility using electric vehicles. The policy's for electric vehicles and mobility are well explained.