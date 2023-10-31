Ti diamo il benvenuto al corso Persone, tecnologia e futuro della mobilità. Questo corso fornisce un'introduzione non specialistica ad alcune delle principali innovazioni tecnologiche nello spazio della mobilità attualmente oggetto di studio e richiede agli studenti di applicare una varietà di concetti delle scienze sociali per comprendere i probabili impatti sociali di queste tecnologie. Il corso è adatto a studenti di ogni ambito di studi e non richiede una formazione preliminare in ingegneria o scienze sociali.
Persone, tecnologia e futuro della mobilità
Taught in Italian
Course
October 2023
There are 6 modules in this course
Nella Settimana 1 del corso, illustreremo alcuni dei concetti di base su cui lavoreremo durante il corso, come mobilità, elettrificazione e automazione
Nella Settimana 2 inizieremo a parlare di elettrificazione. Qual è lo stato dell'arte della tecnologia, in termini di batterie e altre caratteristiche dei veicoli stessi?
Nella Settimana 3, continueremo la nostra discussione sull'elettrificazione, spostando la nostra attenzione dalle batterie all'infrastruttura elettrica che supporterà i veicoli elettrici. Rifletteremo anche sulle parti interessate e sui diversi punti di vista relativi all'elettrificazione.
Quali impatti avrà l'elettrificazione sulle vite umane (ambiente, economia, salute) dal punto di vista della sostenibilità e dell'equità?
Che cos'è l'automazione e che ruolo svolge nei settori automobilistico e dei trasporti?
Quali impatti avrà l'automazione sulle vite umane (ambiente, economia, salute) dal punto di vista dell'equità e della sicurezza?
