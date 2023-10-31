University of Michigan
Persone, tecnologia e futuro della mobilità
University of Michigan

Persone, tecnologia e futuro della mobilità

Taught in Italian

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elisabeth Gerber

Instructor: Elisabeth Gerber

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

Nella Settimana 1 del corso, illustreremo alcuni dei concetti di base su cui lavoreremo durante il corso, come mobilità, elettrificazione e automazione

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Nella Settimana 2 inizieremo a parlare di elettrificazione. Qual è lo stato dell'arte della tecnologia, in termini di batterie e altre caratteristiche dei veicoli stessi?

What's included

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Nella Settimana 3, continueremo la nostra discussione sull'elettrificazione, spostando la nostra attenzione dalle batterie all'infrastruttura elettrica che supporterà i veicoli elettrici. Rifletteremo anche sulle parti interessate e sui diversi punti di vista relativi all'elettrificazione.

What's included

7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Quali impatti avrà l'elettrificazione sulle vite umane (ambiente, economia, salute) dal punto di vista della sostenibilità e dell'equità?

What's included

7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Che cos'è l'automazione e che ruolo svolge nei settori automobilistico e dei trasporti?

What's included

9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt

Quali impatti avrà l'automazione sulle vite umane (ambiente, economia, salute) dal punto di vista dell'equità e della sicurezza?

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Elisabeth Gerber
University of Michigan
7 Courses13,892 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions