About the Course
Welcome to the People Technology & Future of Mobility course! This course provides a lay-person’s introduction to some of the major technological innovations currently underway in the mobility space and asks learners to apply a variety of social science concepts to understand the likely social impacts of these technologies. The course is appropriate for learners from all backgrounds and does not require prior training in engineering or social science.
This course challenges learners to envision mobility of the future that is safer, cleaner, and more equitable. We will examine recent technological advances, as well as the socio-economic and policy implications, of two major evolving mobility-related technology spaces: electrification and automation.
Building on foundational social science concepts, learners will come to understand the scope and interconnectedness of this exciting and rapidly evolving space by examining the opportunities created and challenges posed by new mobility through the perspectives of public policy, health, law, urban planning, and economics. They will learn how recent advances in R&D and manufacturing are shaping the way new innovations come to market, grapple with the complex trade-offs between safety, sustainability, and access, and be prepared to think about, “What’s next?” Upon completion of this course, learners will have a working understanding of these new mobility technologies, be able to identify key stakeholders in their local communities, appreciate the implications of electrification and automation for the future of work, and be better prepared to play a role in transforming the future of mobility....