RS
Oct 3, 2020
Wide range of content including relevant literature journals, media and videos. Well structured and considered. A course that is both simple to progress through and offers great depth to the subject.
C
Mar 20, 2022
The course has selected really interesting articles and videos. The course gave me a much more open view, it taught me to see opportunities instead of seeing only problems with cycling and cities.
By Robert E•
Jul 17, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The content offered a multidisciplinary and multiscalar perspective on cycling that opened up my thinking about creating contexts for cycling as an active travel professional. Like any course, you get what you put into it. What makes it particularly good though is the quality of selected articles and videos and how they offer a broad variety of different viewpoints to loosen up narrow infrastructural/'technocratic' thinking about cycling and what is needed to change systems of mobility away from the car and toward active modes. Thanks to all the team who delivered this course.
By Md F Y M Y•
May 12, 2020
This is simply beyond than 'Seeing is Believing'. The course is well crafted with an interesting module through various mode of experience. As an urban planner who believes that cycling can make the change for better cities environment, this course teaches and shared more than Dutch experience and learning curve in advocating cycling, but also many 'unexplorable' aspects of the Dutch success story that we didn't know & understand before, like egalitarian culture, habitus and many more. Fully recommended!!!
By Alistair M•
Jan 28, 2020
As an engineer, this course worked very well in introducing me to different perspectives of cycling infrastructure, from urban planning to social science and history. Through the course, I was supported to reevaluate how I thought of cycling infrastructure and how it connects to the humanity of a city as well as connections with the built environment. Highly recommend to anyone wanting a deeper understanding of active travel in cities.
By Axel B•
Feb 16, 2020
This course should be standard for everyone involded in city planning, urban design, road design and public transport planning. And highly recommended for everyone else that ever leaves their home. It is far more than an analysis of the urban cycling environment, but a challenge to everyone: What do we want life in our cities and on our streets to be like? And what are the questions we need to ask ourselves to get there?
By Joseph M W•
Aug 7, 2020
A nice combination of rigor and fun! Loved the multimedia, web-based format on the very fine Coursera platform. Learning objectives were clearly defined and were used as recurring benchmarks to test student knowledge.Having the most amazing Amsterdam as the primary case study jazzes up the course while pulling on the heartstrings of those of us shut out from NL by COVID. I learned a tremendous amount, thank you.
By Pedro C•
Sep 21, 2020
Very good course on the "hard" (i.e. infrastructure) and "soft" (i.e. psychological) aspects of cycling, that provides a nuanced view of cycling and of how an utilitarian view of transport misses out on key points.
Interesting perspectives with a well-balanced amount of literature, videos and articles produced by specialists from the cycling country of the world.
By Elena C•
Dec 16, 2020
This course went far beyond my expectations. It is not a simple course for technical / practical notions about making a city more bike-friendly. With its targeted selection of brilliant papers, videos and web articles, it totally changes your perspective on cycling, debunking myths and giving you so much material to think and work on further. Thank you!
By Jesus d R P•
May 26, 2020
Exceptional insights. An introductory course which looks far beyond the basic facts and opens a whole field of urban planning and desing.
Lessons are structured in a very entertaining and at the same time challenging way. All of the academic papers that are included as bibliography are extremely relevant.
By Janene T•
Jul 29, 2020
I really enjoyed the scope of this course. The materials delved into the technical components of what makes a cycling city but also went to great lengths to unpack the historical and social elements. It was surprisingly broad while still being specific and detailed.
By Mauro A•
May 12, 2020
Unraveling the Cycling City is a very complete and well structured course. It gives you the opportunity to learn learn the historical, sociological, urbanistical and cultural aspects of cycling in the Netherlands.
By Cora•
Mar 21, 2022
The course has selected really interesting articles and videos. The course gave me a much more open view, it taught me to see opportunities instead of seeing only problems with cycling and cities.
By Michael L•
Feb 17, 2020
Great course by the University of Amsterdam! Really recommend for everybody who is interested in multi modal approach to the biking city.
By Mathias K•
Aug 11, 2020
Excelente curso, con buenos videos, lectura de papers y links asociadas a la hermosa cultura ciclo-inclusiva que lleva incorporando Holanda desde los años 70´. El formato online es muy cómodo y la plataforma es fácil de utilizar. Recomendable para romper algunos paradigmas.
Excellent course, with good videos, papers and links, associated with the beautiful cycling culture that Holland has been promoting and developed since the 70's. The online format is comfortable and its platform very easy to use. I recommended to break some paradigms.
By Daniel W•
May 11, 2020
I would really like to see this course as the intro to a larger specialization. It touched every so briefly on many things and it would have been great to have each expanded.
By Russell R•
Jan 8, 2021
Excellent course for those interested in cycling, sustainable travel and urban planning and with an interest in how best to improve these elements utilising the Dutch model and how this could be applied elsewhere and the constraints that might exist.
Course provides a foundation for further study and investigation.
Thanks to the University of Amsterdam and the lecturers for presenting such an information course so that others might benefit from approaches taken and in considering how best to apply.
By Vijay M•
Apr 20, 2020
Unraveling the Cycling City is a well designed course with comprehensive research material, scholarly articles, educational videos and flexible schedule. Five weeks into this course and I have a renewed approach towards bicycle design, urban planning and better equipped to promote cycling in my city. This course is recommended for transport and city planners, policy makers, cycling advocates and people in the function of mobility and sustainability. Thank You Urban Cycling Institute and Coursera.
By Vejuna Z•
Oct 11, 2020
This course is very cleverly designed, very interactive, uses a lot of different methods to enagage you and make it very interesting. The content was challenging enough, thought provoking, had a good selection of reading of academic articles, the course leaders give you guidance on the way and provide helpful video discussions of the key literature. It was very intelectually stimulating and very profesionally done to high quality standards. Thank you so much George and Marco!
By Karen S L•
Feb 4, 2020
Very informative. The course really expanded my knowledge. I would ask you to please check the transcripts of your video presentations. The spoken word "spatial" was transcribed as "special", for example. I noticed several such transcriptions. It makes the course more difficult for learners whose first language is not English. I will certainly sign up for any further courses of this type from the Urban Cycling Institute.
By Ján R•
Feb 17, 2020
Very useful course focused on non-technical aspect of cycle transprtation development - socio-economical aspects, historical sapects, urbanism and planning, connection to public transport, even some psychology and many more. Except two or three lessons (too theoretical to me, thus a little bit boring) the content was really interesting and I am sure I will use it a lot in my cycling decelopment work.
By Matthew B•
Aug 30, 2020
I loved this course and got a great deal out of it. To those of us who live outside, Amsterdam has always been the byword for excellence in cycling infrastructure so to study it in greater detail was fascinating. I always believed that the infra that's existed in Amsterdam for years was brilliant but to see how it's developing to create even better cycle journeys was eye-opening.
By Guilherme C•
Oct 9, 2020
The course enabled me to deepen my understanding of the cycling practice in a lot of different aspects, from the very street design to policies and regulations. It also provides an overview of how the bicycle developed to be a central element of Dutch culture, enabling us to reflect on what could be applicable in different contexts. Highly recommend it!
By Stephen H•
May 9, 2020
I thought it was an excellent insight into the historical context and contemporary practices and gaps even within a highly developed cycling culture. If you have any interest in promoting cycling, or background in transportation, city planning and urban design, this may broaden your awareness of various topics and how they interconnect.
By Caroline R•
May 18, 2021
Excellent course. I learned a huge amount about design and infrastructure as well as having preconceptions about cycling challenged. Lots here to apply to design thinking and also for cycle advocacy. There is a lot of academic reading, so be prepared to put a good bit of work into it. It is well worth it. Highly recommend this course.
By Norbert P•
Aug 7, 2020
Very good and interesting course.
I learned a lot about the social aspect, the organization, and the development of the cycling culture.
Why we cycle – or why we don’t:
I had a question in my mind when I learned the course:
If they already solved their mobility problems, why other cities/country doesn’t apply the same solution?
By Jeff F•
Jan 20, 2022
Exceptional course in teaching foundational knowledge from a variety of perspectives regarding how cycling is not only an exceptional form of mobility but how it can also help to increase societal connectedness. A great course for anyone who wants to help either shape or be an informed member of communities.