Ready to imagine a radically different mobility future? This course is about the stories that we tell ourselves about why and how we move. By critically examining our current narratives, we help you think about mobility in a new way. Using systems dynamics modelling, we explore how a mobility innovation (of your choice) impacts our mobility system as a whole, for better or for worse. This course will invite you to reflect on our mainstream mobility narrative built on engineering and economics. But warning: you may end up never looking at mobility in the same way again! This online course is supported by the EIT Urban Mobility’s Competence Hub. EIT Urban Mobility is an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) that has been working since January 2019 to encourage positive changes in the way people move around cities in order to make them more sustainable and liveable places....

HL

Nov 27, 2021

Phenomenal! Extremely well structured with highly inspirational content and course management.

JS

Dec 29, 2021

Really good course. Good balance between reading and other learning resources.

By David E

Feb 27, 2021

Alternative Mobility Narratives is a very inspiring course that helped me get further into the subject of how to plan and communicate mobility to my clients and to the public in general. I recommend it.

By Marco B

Apr 16, 2021

Great Food for Thoughts - please include stimulus to touch and include mobility of goods

