HL
Nov 27, 2021
Phenomenal! Extremely well structured with highly inspirational content and course management.
JS
Dec 29, 2021
Really good course. Good balance between reading and other learning resources.
By David E•
Feb 27, 2021
Alternative Mobility Narratives is a very inspiring course that helped me get further into the subject of how to plan and communicate mobility to my clients and to the public in general. I recommend it.
By Helena L•
Nov 28, 2021
Phenomenal! Extremely well structured with highly inspirational content and course management.
By Juliana C C S•
Dec 30, 2021
Really good course. Good balance between reading and other learning resources.
By Marco B•
Apr 16, 2021
Great Food for Thoughts - please include stimulus to touch and include mobility of goods