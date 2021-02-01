PR
May 17, 2021
A very well organized program. This is the first time i had connected to cycling and passenger oriented one. Again thanks a lot for the new ideas and planning thank you coursera .
KM
Jan 7, 2021
Excellent course really grew my knowledge of the area and learnt lots of new insights and open my perspective to new ways of thinking. Highly recommend
By Natália B•
Feb 1, 2021
Como estudante de arquitetura e urbanismo no Brasil, achei o curso interessante mas esperava um pouco mais. Ficou muito focado nas políticas públicas europeias durante o confinamento do COVID-19 em relação à ciclovias e o uso de bicicletas.
By Mariano M•
Jan 8, 2021
Really fluffy stuff focused only on cycling in Western Europe and the USA. Did not learn a lot. :/
By Alex D•
Sep 6, 2020
What is refreshing about this course is that it challenges students to get outside their comfort zones where they are. Creating change in public space will inevitably require a change of approach. Being that person who stands apart from normal behaviour and challenges widely held norms helps others think for themselves, and start conversations with their groups.
Academic understanding is powerful, but when it comes to reclaiming streets from cars, it takes action. This course is a great overview and practical starter for being effective on the street.
By Norbert P•
Aug 31, 2020
As I learned a lot from the first course, this was more detailed, how can we use the experiences of the NL improvement.
we have the same/similar issue all around the world (UK, Luxembourg, Hungary, India, Canada), it has no sense to not use this experience.
They learned a lot during the last 20-40 years, our job is easier: adapt their solution.
Summary: Cooperation between people - organizations - companies and local experts. The local politicians have to serve their citizens.
By Ines T•
Sep 1, 2020
It was very informative, highly current and exactly the right amount of study to accomplish even with a full-time job. But reading those scientific articles within the suggested 45 Min. wasn't possible - more like twice the time if your mother tongue isn't English. Enjoyed it anyway and will think about completing another course once I'm recovered :)
By Pallie, T R R•
May 18, 2021
A very well organized program. This is the first time i had connected to cycling and passenger oriented one. Again thanks a lot for the new ideas and planning thank you coursera .
By Kathryn M•
Jan 7, 2021
Excellent course really grew my knowledge of the area and learnt lots of new insights and open my perspective to new ways of thinking. Highly recommend
By Stephen H•
May 15, 2021
Excellent blend of reading and other material made it enjoyable throughout. Thanks for doing this
By gooitske z•
Oct 7, 2020
Very interesting and fun course! The course was a great match for my work as a placemaker.
By Ramiro A R F•
Nov 3, 2020
Great course material and assignments, definitely worth the time and effort
By Elif S•
Jul 1, 2021
The course was pretty satisfactory and useful!
By arunasri•
Apr 15, 2022
I have no complaint about course content but the way it was conducted is very impersonal despite it is about having communication. None of the instructors emails were provided even for the period the content was accessed. Whatever the questions and quizes were asked it seems to be that the instructors wanted more ideas for their future research rather than sharing that information with other learners. We don't know who else was in the class. This class is is no difference from the Youtube videos. As it was communicated as a certificate cource, Please send a proper certificate to my email address that I can print. A digital certificate cost is covered in my fee, hopefully. Best regards, Aruna Reddi
By Marcelo d T•
Feb 18, 2021
Awesome! I learned a lot. But, unfortunately, the course is a non-credit course. I can't to enjoy in my curriculum lattes :(