Chevron Left
Back to Reclaiming the Street for Livable Urban Spaces

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reclaiming the Street for Livable Urban Spaces by University of Amsterdam

4.6
stars
45 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In Reclaiming the Street, you will learn about the mechanisms of change and will be challenged to apply this knowledge to start creating vibrant streetscapes in your neighbourhood. This six week course will guide you through seminal academic work on the topics of transition management and street experiments while providing practical insights from practitioners from around the world. A final peer-reviewed project integrates key takeaways from each module of this course to help you write an actionable plan for change. This online course is supported by the EIT Urban Mobility’s Competence Hub. EIT Urban Mobility is an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) that has been working since January 2019 to encourage positive changes in the way people move around cities in order to make them more sustainable and liveable places....

Top reviews

PR

May 17, 2021

A very well organized program. This is the first time i had connected to cycling and passenger oriented one. Again thanks a lot for the new ideas and planning thank you coursera .

KM

Jan 7, 2021

Excellent course really grew my knowledge of the area and learnt lots of new insights and open my perspective to new ways of thinking. Highly recommend

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Reclaiming the Street for Livable Urban Spaces

By Natália B

Feb 1, 2021

Como estudante de arquitetura e urbanismo no Brasil, achei o curso interessante mas esperava um pouco mais. Ficou muito focado nas políticas públicas europeias durante o confinamento do COVID-19 em relação à ciclovias e o uso de bicicletas.

By Mariano M

Jan 8, 2021

Really fluffy stuff focused only on cycling in Western Europe and the USA. Did not learn a lot. :/

By Alex D

Sep 6, 2020

What is refreshing about this course is that it challenges students to get outside their comfort zones where they are. Creating change in public space will inevitably require a change of approach. Being that person who stands apart from normal behaviour and challenges widely held norms helps others think for themselves, and start conversations with their groups.

Academic understanding is powerful, but when it comes to reclaiming streets from cars, it takes action. This course is a great overview and practical starter for being effective on the street.

By Norbert P

Aug 31, 2020

As I learned a lot from the first course, this was more detailed, how can we use the experiences of the NL improvement.

we have the same/similar issue all around the world (UK, Luxembourg, Hungary, India, Canada), it has no sense to not use this experience.

They learned a lot during the last 20-40 years, our job is easier: adapt their solution.

Summary: Cooperation between people - organizations - companies and local experts. The local politicians have to serve their citizens.

By Ines T

Sep 1, 2020

It was very informative, highly current and exactly the right amount of study to accomplish even with a full-time job. But reading those scientific articles within the suggested 45 Min. wasn't possible - more like twice the time if your mother tongue isn't English. Enjoyed it anyway and will think about completing another course once I'm recovered :)

By Pallie, T R R

May 18, 2021

A very well organized program. This is the first time i had connected to cycling and passenger oriented one. Again thanks a lot for the new ideas and planning thank you coursera .

By Kathryn M

Jan 7, 2021

Excellent course really grew my knowledge of the area and learnt lots of new insights and open my perspective to new ways of thinking. Highly recommend

By Stephen H

May 15, 2021

Excellent blend of reading and other material made it enjoyable throughout. Thanks for doing this

By gooitske z

Oct 7, 2020

Very interesting and fun course! The course was a great match for my work as a placemaker.

By Ramiro A R F

Nov 3, 2020

Great course material and assignments, definitely worth the time and effort

By Elif S

Jul 1, 2021

The course was pretty satisfactory and useful!

By arunasri

Apr 15, 2022

I​ have no complaint about course content but the way it was conducted is very impersonal despite it is about having communication. None of the instructors emails were provided even for the period the content was accessed. Whatever the questions and quizes were asked it seems to be that the instructors wanted more ideas for their future research rather than sharing that information with other learners. We don't know who else was in the class. This class is is no difference from the Youtube videos. As it was communicated as a certificate cource, Please send a proper certificate to my email address that I can print. A digital certificate cost is covered in my fee, hopefully. Best regards, Aruna Reddi

By Marcelo d T

Feb 18, 2021

Awesome! I learned a lot. But, unfortunately, the course is a non-credit course. I can't to enjoy in my curriculum lattes :(

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder