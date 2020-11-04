Profile

Dr Craig Gurney

Lecturer in Housing Studies

Bio

I am a Lecturer in Housing Studies in the School of Social and Political Sciences (Urban Studies) University of Glasgow and Director of the Postgraduate Diploma/MSc Housing Studies Programme. My research interests are in the field of housing studies and include the meaning of home, the geography of harm and the social construction of housing tenure. I teach courses on housing inequality, housing policy and health policy. My scholarship interests are in feedback literacy, learning technology, particularly audience response tools, lecture capture & online learning. Before joining the University of Glasgow I taught at Sheffield Hallam University from 1991-1996 and at Cardiff University from 1996-2019. Whilst at Cardiff, I twice won the "most innovative member of staff" title at the university-wide Enriching Student Life Awards.

Courses

Cultural impact of housing displacement gentrification

