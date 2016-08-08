Improving health care for veterans has become a matter of national attention and has gained increasing attention from the medical community. With the current surge of veterans reintegrating into civilian society it is critical to improve the training of the next cadre of providers who will provide care for our veterans. It is widely known that veterans receive care in all aspects of the health system, thus providers in veteran focused care facilities, military health serves and civilian locals must be aware of the unique needs of veterans. It is perhaps even more important to educate civilian providers who may be unfamiliar with the unique physical, mental and emotional needs related to military service.
Unit 1 highlights the relationship between Academic Medical Centers and Veterans Health Administration and provides an overview of knowledge of the military and basic demographic of U.S. veterans.
Unit 2 provides clear instruction on conceptual differences between determinants of health and health disparities and health care disparities; illustrate individual-based and system-based sources of health disparities for veterans.
Unit 3 outlines the fundamental principles of patient-centeredness and cultural competence in health care, provide tools to develop self-awareness of individual assumptions, stereotypes and biases that influence the medical encounter and deliver activities that help learners acknowledge the importance of patients’ values, culture, and beliefs in improving health care.
Unit 4 illustrates the role of empathy in health care delivery, using key experiences, concerns and perspectives of U.S. military veterans as a clinical context. This unit also describes the relationship between medical history taking and health care delivery as well as develops knowledge in areas related to military and veteran centered care.
This is a wonderful course for people who are interested in healthcare sector and for those enlisting for medical streams in the American Armed Forces.
Great course and one that needs more emphasis for our health providers treating veterans!
