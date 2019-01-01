Monica Lypson, MD, MHPE is Associate Chief of Staff for Education, Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and Professor of Internal Medicine and Learning Health Sciences, University of Michigan Medical School (UMMS), Ann Arbor, MI. She has served as the Assistant Dean for Graduate Medical Education, Faculty Director for the UMMS Standardized Patient Program and Communication Skills and the Interim Associate Dean for Diversity and Career Development. She is a clinician educator / administrator and has published over 60 peer-reviewed publications in top-tier medical education journals in the areas of resident assessment, communication skills, cultural competency education and faculty development. She currently holds many national positions including serving on the Executive Board of the National Board of Medical Examiners and a member of the Internal Medicine Residency Review Committee of the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education. She is committed to primary care and has held several leadership roles within national and regional organizations. Notably, she has been elected to serve on the Society of General Internal Medicine, Executive Board and National Council as National Secretary as well as a steering committee member and Chair of the Group on Resident Affairs, Association of American Medical Colleges. Dr. Lypson is a medical education leader in administrative, organizational and professional matters. She has mentored junior faculty, staff as well as peers in various specialties and administrative areas. As a strategic, visionary thinker, Dr. Lypson inspires all people, at all levels, to meet their goals and optimize their full potential. Dr. Lypson continues to strive for wellness and work life balance. She has written on the topic of physician marriages especially in academic medicine and is the wife of Dr. Andrew D. Campbell, a pediatric hematologist oncologist, and a mother of two young children.