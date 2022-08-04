This course is designed to be a training that familiarizes any faculty or staff member at a college or university with military and veteran culture as well as veteran-specific considerations in the areas of admissions, finances, academic and student life, and health and well-being. Our hope is that the information provided here will deepen the understanding of student veterans, resulting in a more veteran inclusive campus.
Supporting Veteran Success in Higher EducationColumbia University
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
25 minutes to complete
About the Course
25 minutes to complete
3 readings
5 hours to complete
Veterans in Detail
5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 29 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Veterans in Society
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 24 readings, 4 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Veterans and the Admissions Process
6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 30 readings, 5 quizzes
