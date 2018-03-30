CM
Mar 29, 2018
This is a wonderful course for people who are interested in healthcare sector and for those enlisting for medical streams in the American Armed Forces.
JQ
Aug 8, 2016
Great course and one that needs more emphasis for our health providers treating veterans!
By Christabel M M•
Mar 30, 2018
This is a wonderful course for people who are interested in healthcare sector and for those enlisting for medical streams in the American Armed Forces.
By JOHN Q•
Aug 9, 2016
Great course and one that needs more emphasis for our health providers treating veterans!
By Angela H•
Mar 2, 2018
Awesome class! Very informational!
By Margarito Z•
Jul 18, 2019
Excelente Curso. Muchas gracias.
By Angelica M S•
Jul 5, 2017
Good information, you learn a lot about Veteran care and makes you aware of the unique issues faced by veterans as well as tools to help you better care for your veteran patients. Unfortunately however unable to get the certificate of completion in a reasonable time. I turned all my assignments on time but they never got graded on time even if you turn your assignments on time. Even when you enroll on a different session in an effort to get your certificate, and you grade multiple students Still dont get your assignments graded. Its like a vicious circle, hoping that some point you get lucky enough to be worthy of being graded. It is frustrating to spend the time and money to go through the course and complete the assignments, yet unable to obtain the certificate. My second time around and it seems to be in the same predicament as when I took it for the first time.
By Jonathan G•
Mar 11, 2018
See what the point of his courses. There is no clear instructions about how to do the assignments, and we all know that the healthcare system in the United States is poor quality. Why is this a course?