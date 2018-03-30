Chevron Left
Improving health care for veterans has become a matter of national attention and has gained increasing attention from the medical community. With the current surge of veterans reintegrating into civilian society it is critical to improve the training of the next cadre of providers who will provide care for our veterans. It is widely known that veterans receive care in all aspects of the health system, thus providers in veteran focused care facilities, military health serves and civilian locals must be aware of the unique needs of veterans. It is perhaps even more important to educate civilian providers who may be unfamiliar with the unique physical, mental and emotional needs related to military service. Course Audience - all health professions learners, example: - medical students, resident physicians, dental students, - nursing students, advanced practice nurses, - social work, pharmacy student as graduate level learners - as well as any and all health professionals interested in veteran-centered care What You Will Learn: This course will provide learners the opportunity to engage with material to facilitate their understanding of the origins of Academic Medical Centers and Veterans Administration affiliations, recognize and manage the influence of bias, class, and power on the clinical encounter and self-reflect on their biases that particularly affect U.S. military veterans. This course also features several video clips from the acclaimed documentary, Where Soldiers Come From, directed by Heather Courtney. The views expressed in this course are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. government....

By Christabel M M

Mar 30, 2018

This is a wonderful course for people who are interested in healthcare sector and for those enlisting for medical streams in the American Armed Forces.

By JOHN Q

Aug 9, 2016

Great course and one that needs more emphasis for our health providers treating veterans!

By Angela H

Mar 2, 2018

Awesome class! Very informational!

By Margarito Z

Jul 18, 2019

Excelente Curso. Muchas gracias.

By Angelica M S

Jul 5, 2017

Good information, you learn a lot about Veteran care and makes you aware of the unique issues faced by veterans as well as tools to help you better care for your veteran patients. Unfortunately however unable to get the certificate of completion in a reasonable time. I turned all my assignments on time but they never got graded on time even if you turn your assignments on time. Even when you enroll on a different session in an effort to get your certificate, and you grade multiple students Still dont get your assignments graded. Its like a vicious circle, hoping that some point you get lucky enough to be worthy of being graded. It is frustrating to spend the time and money to go through the course and complete the assignments, yet unable to obtain the certificate. My second time around and it seems to be in the same predicament as when I took it for the first time.

By Jonathan G

Mar 11, 2018

See what the point of his courses. There is no clear instructions about how to do the assignments, and we all know that the healthcare system in the United States is poor quality. Why is this a course?

