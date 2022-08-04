About this Course

Beginner Level

No prerequisites required

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practical tips and strategies for making a successful military-to-civilian career transition.

  • A framework for how to begin thinking about and exploring new career opportunities.

  • Model behaviors exhibited by veterans who have successfully started new careers.

Skills you will gain

  • Resume writing
  • Networking
  • interviewing
  • Career transition
Instructor

Offered by

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Pietas (Citizenship)

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Prudentia (Critical Thinking)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Veritas (Authenticity)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

