This course provides military veterans with a useful roadmap to transition more smoothly from military service to a new and meaningful civilian career.
Find Your Calling: Career Transition Principles for VeteransColumbia University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prerequisites required
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Practical tips and strategies for making a successful military-to-civilian career transition.
A framework for how to begin thinking about and exploring new career opportunities.
Model behaviors exhibited by veterans who have successfully started new careers.
Skills you will gain
- Resume writing
- Networking
- interviewing
- Career transition
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete
Pietas (Citizenship)
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Prudentia (Critical Thinking)
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Veritas (Authenticity)
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
