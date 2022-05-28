Transitioning from the military can be an unsettled and challenging time. This course will help transitioning military members, and their spouses, transform their post-military experience by designing the life they truly want. In this course we will talk about common transition pitfalls and walk you through the process of analyzing your personal motivations, prioritizing your career pursuits, and creating a career journey map. You will also evaluate your personal priorities, learn to utilize your network effectively, and select the best opportunities for employment and growth for you.
Making Your Military Transition a TransformationUSO
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Making Your Military Transition a Transformation
Welcome to Making Your Military Transition a Transformation, you are right on time! This course is built in partnership with Coursera and the USO Pathfinder Transition Program. The USO Pathfinder Program extends the USO experience to active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and military spouses by offering professional development services throughout the duration of the service member or military spouse’s career, as well as when they transition out of the military and settle into their new communities. As part of the program, USO Transition Specialists help you develop a personalized Action Plan while also helping you take full advantage of services and resources that are the best fit for you. Throughout this course, we'll share USO Pro Tips to highlight key points that'll help accelerate your transformation. Let's get started!
Transformation Part 1: Understanding Self
In Transformation Part 1: Understanding Self you will spend time in self reflection. We will discuss some of the topics that are important to understanding yourself and then you will engage in activities to help you identify your core values and beliefs, create personal mission and vision statements to guide your transition choices, and better understand your purpose and what makes life meaningful to you.
Transformation Part 2: Understanding Occupations
In Transformation Part 2: Understanding Occupations you will get an overview of the civilian workforce by comparing organizational roles in military and civilian communities, differentiating titles and levels across industries and companies, determining the opportunities most aligned with your values and beliefs, and discussing tasks and skills necessary for success.
Transformation Part 3: Understanding How
In Transformation Part 3: Understanding How you will explore the pathways of an employee, student, and entrepreneur, and the pros and cons each. You will also discuss a hybrid option using two or more paths at the same time.
