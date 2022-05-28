About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

USO

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Making Your Military Transition a Transformation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Transformation Part 1: Understanding Self

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Transformation Part 2: Understanding Occupations

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Transformation Part 3: Understanding How

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

