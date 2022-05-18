Learner Reviews & Feedback for Making Your Military Transition a Transformation by USO
About the Course
Transitioning from the military can be an unsettled and challenging time. This course will help transitioning military members, and their spouses, transform their post-military experience by designing the life they truly want. In this course we will talk about common transition pitfalls and walk you through the process of analyzing your personal motivations, prioritizing your career pursuits, and creating a career journey map. You will also evaluate your personal priorities, learn to utilize your network effectively, and select the best opportunities for employment and growth for you.
This course is built in partnership with Coursera and the USO Pathfinder Transition Program. The USO Pathfinder Program extends the USO experience to active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and military spouses by offering professional development services throughout the duration of the service member or military spouse’s career, as well as when they transition out of the military and settle into their new communities. As part of the program, USO Transition Specialists help you develop a personalized Action Plan while also helping you take full advantage of services and resources that are the best fit for you. Throughout this course, we'll share USO Pro Tips to highlight key points that'll help accelerate your transformation.
No matter where you are in your transition process, this course will help you ease the transition and accelerate your transformation by assisting you in focusing your efforts and creating a plan that works for you. By the time you finish this course you will have a plan to make your military transition a transformation....
By Angela W
May 18, 2022
This is a very good course for helping somone who spent a career in the military transition out. It has some good information but it is clear that this is not written for civilian spouses. Still good information to introduce people to things like linked in.