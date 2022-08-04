About this Course

Beginner Level

No background is necessary.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define anti-asian racism and its history in the US

  • Recognize the diversity of AAPI cultures, perspectives, and experiences

  • Identify bias, discrimination, and racism in various spaces

  • Develop a skill set for responding to anti-asian racism

Skills you will gain

  • Asian-American Identity
  • Asian-American History
  • Intersectionality
  • Stereotypes and Representation
  • anti-racism
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introducing Asian American Communities

Week 2

Exploring The Contours of Asian American History

Week 3

Covid-19, Media Representation, and Becoming an Active Bystander

Week 4

Course Conclusion and Evaluation

