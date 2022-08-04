About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how money shapes baseball.

  • Understand how baseball connects to the international arena.

  • Reflect on history's influence on the business of baseball.

Skills you will gain

  • Baseball
  • Culture
  • America
  • Sports
  • US History
Course 1 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

America Expands Abroad

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Silver and Golden Ages

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Baseball and America Move West

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

The Worker

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min)

About the American History Through Baseball Specialization

American History Through Baseball

