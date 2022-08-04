This course will explore baseball’s historical connections to money and globalization, two of the most powerful forces in the modern era. Baseball may be a child’s game, but it has been inextricably intertwined with money and profit since its very inception in the late nineteenth century. The Reserve Clause, world tours, collective bargaining, expansion, bringing players from abroad, and realignment have always been driven as much or more by money than anything else.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Describe how money shapes baseball.
Understand how baseball connects to the international arena.
Reflect on history's influence on the business of baseball.
Skills you will gain
- Baseball
- Culture
- America
- Sports
- US History
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
America Expands Abroad
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Silver and Golden Ages
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min)
2 hours to complete
Baseball and America Move West
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
1 hour to complete
The Worker
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min)
