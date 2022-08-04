- Baseball
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Learn About American History and Baseball History. Follow the course of American History and Baseball History side-by-side.
What you will learn
Gain a broad sense of historical change, politics, economy, society and culture, and persistent and recurring challenges.
Discover some examples of how those changes played out in American history — the people and places involved and their impact.
Develop your ability to think historically — examine the past on its own terms, consider context and change, and analyze historical arguments.
Apply historical skills to the contemporary world, grapple with questions that matter to you, and learn about baseball.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will take short practice quizzes after watching videos that are not graded. You will then complete end-of-module quizzes which are graded. There are no Peer Reviews in this specialization. There are also no Final Exams at the end of each course.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
