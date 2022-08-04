This course will explore baseball through the lenses of race, gender, and culture. For good and for ill, baseball has been at the forefront of how the United States has dealt with these issues. Does baseball leading the way with desegregation negate that the sport was at the forefront of segregation with its Gentlemen’s Agreements? What is the historical legacy of baseball providing opportunities for women during wartime, in a way that other North American professional sports leagues did not? These are some of the ideas that this course will explore as it shows baseball’s virtues and flaws.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Understand how baseball illuminates the history of race relations.
Analyze the challenges faced by women in sports and America.
Illuminate how baseball reflects on American culture.
Skills you will gain
- Baseball
- Culture
- America
- Sports
- US History
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Baseball Comes of Age
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
3 hours to complete
Baseball Culture
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 108 min)
2 hours to complete
Only the Ball was White
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)
2 hours to complete
Post War
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
About the American History Through Baseball Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.