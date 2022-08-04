About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how baseball illuminates the history of race relations.

  • Analyze the challenges faced by women in sports and America.

  • Illuminate how baseball reflects on American culture.

Skills you will gain

  • Baseball
  • Culture
  • America
  • Sports
  • US History
Course 2 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Baseball Comes of Age

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Baseball Culture

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 108 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Only the Ball was White

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Post War

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)

About the American History Through Baseball Specialization

American History Through Baseball

