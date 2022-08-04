About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the role of war and crises on baseball.

  • Reflect on how moneyball changed the game and America.

  • Describe how contemporary trends, issues and movements tie back to more distant history.

Skills you will gain

  • Baseball
  • Culture
  • America
  • Sports
  • US History
Course 4 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Moneyball

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min)
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Post-Modern Baseball

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Baseball at War

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Post-War Society

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)

About the American History Through Baseball Specialization

American History Through Baseball

