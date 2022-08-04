In this course, we will explore the more recent history of baseball in America, through similar lenses as ones we have already used. Money & labor, culture, shutdowns, and patriotism & nationalism are our main themes for this fourth and final course. We will also look at how contemporary trends such as COVID-19 tie back to a distant history.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the role of war and crises on baseball.
Reflect on how moneyball changed the game and America.
Describe how contemporary trends, issues and movements tie back to more distant history.
Skills you will gain
- Baseball
- Culture
- America
- Sports
- US History
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Moneyball
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min)
2 hours to complete
Post-Modern Baseball
2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)
2 hours to complete
Baseball at War
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Post-War Society
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)
About the American History Through Baseball Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.