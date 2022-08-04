This course will explore baseball and Americanism. What does it mean that baseball is the national pastime? What does national pastime even mean? What about national? When you think of the United States, what do you think of? Is baseball a part of that? These are some of the aspects we are going to delve into throughout this course. We are going to spend some time discussing how baseball reflected American culture at the time. In some instances, we will discuss how baseball reflected what people wanted American culture to look like, or appear to be.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Gauge the role of nationalism in American history.
Survey institutions, such as the U.S. presidency, in shaping baseball.
Investigate how American identity is tied to baseball.
Skills you will gain
- Baseball
- Culture
- America
- Sports
- US History
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Continental Expansion and Beyond
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min)
3 hours to complete
Imperial Reach
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min)
2 hours to complete
The Inter War Years
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
3 hours to complete
The American Century
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min)
About the American History Through Baseball Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
