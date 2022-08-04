About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gauge the role of nationalism in American history.

  • Survey institutions, such as the U.S. presidency, in shaping baseball.

  • Investigate how American identity is tied to baseball.

Skills you will gain

  • Baseball
  • Culture
  • America
  • Sports
  • US History
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
American History Through Baseball Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Continental Expansion and Beyond

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Imperial Reach

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

The Inter War Years

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

The American Century

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min)

About the American History Through Baseball Specialization

American History Through Baseball

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder