Profile

Kariann Yokota

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Yokota graduated summa cum laude from UCLA where she earned a B.A. in History with a specialization in Asian American Studies. She earned an MA from the Asian American Studies Department, UCLA . She wrote a thesis entitled "From Little Tokyo to Bronzeville and Back," that looked at interethnic relations between the Asian American and African American communities in the pre- and post-WWII era. Dr. Yokota holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Yokota was an Assistant Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University before coming to the University of Colorado Denver. She was recently held fellowships at Christ Church College, Oxford University and the Rothermere American Institute, Oxford University. Dr. Yokota is the author of Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation (Oxford University Press 2014) as well as other publications on topics of immigration and ethnicity. She is currently working on a history of the US relations in the Asia Pacific region entitled Pacific Overtures. Dr. Yokota teaches courses on immigration, ethnicity, and identity in the United States as well as classes on early American history and material culture.

    Courses

    Asian American History and Identity: An Anti-Racism Toolkit

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder