  • The course final assignment will allow students to become designers of cultural equity, and build their own workshops at their own institutions.

  • Social Justice
  • Law
  • Evaluation
  • Educational Practices
  • Diversity (Business)
Wesleyan University

Week 1

Introduction

Week 2

Putting Theory into Practice

Week 3

Shifting Narratives: Looting, Rioting or Protesting?

Week 4

Putting Your Knowledge Into Action

2 videos (Total 9 min), 13 readings

