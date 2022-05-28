Designing and Building Institutional Antiracist Spaces (D-BIAS) is a course whose mission is to teach tenets of equity, anti-racism, and cultural justice and how to apply these ideas to achieve social change.
The course final assignment will allow students to become designers of cultural equity, and build their own workshops at their own institutions.
- Social Justice
- Law
- Evaluation
- Educational Practices
- Diversity (Business)
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Welcome to Wesleyan University and Justice Equity Design's course: Designing & Building Institutional Antiracist Spaces (D-BIAS)! You are here because you are interested in more than the usual one-and-done diversity workshops. You understand, or at least suspect, that to make real change in society, we must look at the deeper roots of inequity. By taking this course, you will learn a set of tools and a framework that you can adapt to your own institution and set change in motion. You will need a notebook (online or paper and pen) so that you can record your thoughts and answer questions as you work through the course. At the end you will be ready to train others to use this methodology either on your own or in further partnership with JED. The work we are about to undertake is hard work, but ultimately, it is the most rewarding work. The world will be a better place for your contribution.
We have taught or refreshed your knowledge of a series of skills and concepts in the chapters so far. Now we are going to help you apply them.
In the following chapters you'll learn some more techniques and read some more relevant history. We'll show you how poetry can be a powerful tool in this work and end with another peer assessed project.
You've learned facts, concepts, vocabulary and tools that will allow you to look at your own institution an analyze both what needs to change, and how to change it. We'll walk you through how to do it.
