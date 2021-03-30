Architecture structures our daily lives. It shapes our homes, streets, neighborhoods, cities and more. But who gets to create and occupy these spaces? In the United States, a long history of anti-Black racism has created spatial inequalities that are built into the physical environment and erased the stories of Black architects and communities.
This course is open to everyone. You do not need any prior knowledge of architecture, art, or history to complete this course successfully.
Recognize how race and racism shape architecture and the built environment and the role we as individuals play in creating a just and equitable world
Explore work by Black architects and artists and discover how Black makers have shaped and reimagined the built environment
Find inspiration by learning about the ways Black makers have fashioned their own paths and advocated for better futures
- Art
- History
- Architecture
- anti-racism
- Humanities
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Imagination
Care
Knowledge
Great content and good mix of readings and videos. Made me aware of so many artists and architects and activists that I had never heard of before.
This course was better than I ever imagined. Truly appreciative that I had the opportunity to learn about architecture and art from a whole new perspective. Loved every second.
An engaging, well-paced, critical course. Would recommend to all architects.
The course designers did a great job including so much important information in six weeks.
