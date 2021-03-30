About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is open to everyone. You do not need any prior knowledge of architecture, art, or history to complete this course successfully.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize how race and racism shape architecture and the built environment and the role we as individuals play in creating a just and equitable world

  • Explore work by Black architects and artists and discover how Black makers have shaped and reimagined the built environment

  • Find inspiration by learning about the ways Black makers have fashioned their own paths and advocated for better futures

Skills you will gain

  • Art
  • History
  • Architecture
  • anti-racism
  • Humanities
Beginner Level

This course is open to everyone. You do not need any prior knowledge of architecture, art, or history to complete this course successfully.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction

Week
2

Week 2

Imagination

Week
3

Week 3

Care

Week
4

Week 4

Knowledge

